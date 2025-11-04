Editor’s note: The Post is gathering comments from candidates and will update this story as we get reactions.

The Shawnee City Council will likely look different next year, because voters appear to be ousting two incumbents and generally favoring all newcomers in four contested seats.

Seats representing all four wards were in contention this year. Incumbents Tony Gillette and Mike Kemmling ran for reelection in wards 1 and 2, while only newcomers vied for wards 3 and 4, as current councilmembers Angela Stiens and Jacklynn Walters both did not seek additional terms.

All election results are unofficial until the vote canvass is completed at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 13. After that, election results will be official. Here’s a city map showing the boundaries of all four wards.

Ward 1

Newcomer Steele Reynolds appears to take over the Ward 1 seat from incumbent Tony Gillette by a margin of 60.5% to 39.3% in Election Night results. Reynolds received 2,274 votes against Gillette’s 1,478 votes.

Gillette ran on a platform with a philosophy of limited government with lower taxes and a focus on core city services.

A small business owner in international logistics and manufacturing, Reynolds focused his platform on expanding the city’s mix of housing options, helping local businesses and championing parks and green spaces in Shawnee.

Neither Reynolds nor Gillette were available for comment.

Ward 2

Challenger Eric Persson appears to have won the Ward 2 seat over longtime incumbent Mike Kemmling by a margin of 62.5% to 37.3% in Tuesday’s unofficial results. Persson got 1,656 votes, while Kemmling had 988 votes.

Kemmling has served as one of the councilmembers for Ward 2 since 2013. His platform focused on limiting the size and scope of government, voting against tax increases, and improving on essential services like fixing the city’s roads and increasing public safety.

A sales manager for Elavon Merchant Services, Persson ran on attracting more local businesses, environmental sustainability and adding more housing options in the city.

Persson previously ran for the seat in 2021 against Kemmling and lost by a margin of 56% to 44%.

The defeat made him work harder, Persson said, as he’s been talking with residents over the past four years and knocking on doors since July. Some of the issues that they brought up that he’s looking to focus on are attainable housing, infrastructure and keeping downtown Shawnee thriving, he said.

“People love Shawnee. I want to see that not only continue, but I want to see Shawnee be one of those places that other cities look at like, ‘Oh my God, what’s going on in Shawnee? It’s such a great community,'” he said.

At the time of publication, Kemmling did not return a request for comment from the Johnson County Post.

Ward 3

Ward 3 will see a new councilmember as Morgan Rainey appears poised to claim victory over Dave Myres by a margin of 54.6% to 45.4% in Election Night results. Rainey received 2,245 votes to Myres’ 1,863 votes.

A lifelong Shawnee native working in the area, Rainey promoted bringing responsible but diverse housing developments to the city, prioritizing community events, parks and trails, and better communication between the city council and Shawnee residents.

When canvassing on the campaign trail, Rainey said one of the big issues that kept on coming up was economic development, which she’s looking to address.

“Economic development is my big one. I want to see new businesses brought in, especially out west, so that we can diversify that tax base and help keep property taxes low, which is the number one thing I’ve heard while out canvassing,” she said. “I want to see what ideas come before the council, and what new developments we can bring.”

A military veteran and medical sales professional, Myres ran on a platform that opposed overdevelopment and high-density apartment complexes, supported adding more parks and trails to the city while protecting its green spaces, and pushing for lower property taxes.

Myres did not return a request for comment from the Johnson County Post.

Ward 4

There will be another new face on the Shawnee City Council as Erin Aldridge appears to be victorious against opponent Laurel Stiffler by a margin of 62.3% to 37.6% in unofficial Election Night results. Aldridge got 2,103 votes, while Stiffler had 1,269 votes.

A senior project manager in the construction industry, Aldridge ran on a platform focused on developments that fit the character of the city and respects green spaces and traffic, attracting businesses that her constituents want to see in Ward 4, and addressing long-term problems with infrastructure in the city before they become emergencies.

When it comes to bringing in new businesses, Aldridge said she wants to use downtown Shawnee as a template for the entire city.

“I think what Shawnee has done with our downtown is a perfect model of blending this hometown feel that everybody loves about Shawnee with growth and with support of local businesses,” Aldridge told the Post on Tuesday night. “And I’d like to see that spread throughout Shawnee.”

Working in national security for more than 25 years, Stiffler focused her campaign on scrutinizing the city’s expenditures, supporting first responders, and adding more green spaces, parks and trails in the city over apartment complexes.

Stiffler did not return a request for comment from the Johnson County Post.