November 9, 1934 — November 3, 2025

Donna Marie Cunningham, born November 9, 1934, in Lincoln, Kansas, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2025, in Merriam, Kansas, at the age of 90. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose warmth and dedication touched all who knew her.

Donna devoted 28 years of her professional life to serving as a baker and manager of food service for the Shawnee Mission School District at Rosehill Elementary School. Her commitment to nurturing and caring for the children she served marked her career with distinction.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Carol and Ruby Nace Worthington; her beloved husband of 67 years, Ray Cunningham; her brothers Loren, Normand, and twin brother Donald Worthington; and her sister June Piper.

Donna is survived by her son, Randy Cunningham, and her daughter, Colleen Manthe. Her legacy continues through her four grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. They will forever cherish the memories and values she imparted to them.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 1 PM at the Amos Family Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lenexa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, reflecting Donna’s lifelong dedication to the well-being of children.

She will be deeply missed by her family and friends, whose lives she enriched with her love and kindness.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.