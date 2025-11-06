June Yerby

September 12, 1923 — November 1, 2025

Overland Park

June Conrad Yerby passed away November 2, 2025, of natural causes after living an active and healthy life. She was born to James and Harriet (Hattie) Conrad in Mangum, Oklahoma in 1923 and later moved to Oklahoma City where she met and married John Yerby. The Yerby family relocated to Helena, Montana in 1960 and lived nine happy years there, active in the church and the local community.

Moving to Overland Park in 1973, June was one of the top producers with JC Nichols Real Estate for many years, often recognized by the company for her successes.

She was a long-time resident of Overland Park, Kansas, most recently living at Brookdale Independent Living Apartments where she was a member of the chorus, participating in their musical events as they performed in the community. June was known among her friends at Brookdale as an accomplished ballroom dancer and passionate bridge player. She loved to travel to visit family which often took her to interesting parts of the world including the Great Wall of China.

She was the mother of three children: Bob (Linda) Yerby of Anacortes, WA; Christie Yerby, ND of Pittsboro, NC; and Phil (Carol) Yerby of Plano, TX. She had three grandchildren: Bryan (Amanda) Yerby; Kimberly (Mike) Ruggiero; and Mark Yerby, as well as four great-grandchildren, Max and Mia Ruggiero, and Margot and Jack Yerby. Her family was her pride and joy.

The family wishes to thank Pastor Gary and Marla Shank, who have supported June with such kindness during her years at Brookdale and after her move. Our thanks as well to the staff of Healthcare Resort of Leawood, and Faith Hospice for their kind and thoughtful care of June this past year.

A memorial tree with her name and an engraved bronze plaque saying, “I’m Still Dancing,” memorializes June at Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens (DW Newcomer’s Sons), Overland Park. No services have been announced.

