Your Library: Resources to honor Native American Heritage Month

Each November, we celebrate Native American Heritage Month to honor the histories, languages and cultures of Native American, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian and Island communities. The month recognizes the lasting contributions of Native peoples to our nation’s story.

A brief history and a Kansas connection

In the early 1900s, Dr. Arthur Caswell Parker, a Cattaraugus Seneca anthropologist and museum director, became one of the first advocates for a national day honoring Native Americans. He helped found the Society of American Indians in 1911 and persuaded the Boy Scouts of America to observe “First Americans Day” from 1912 to 1915.

In 1914, Red Fox James, also known as Red Fox Skiuhushu, rode 4,000 miles to Washington, D.C., gathering support from 24 governors for a national “Indian Day.” He presented their endorsements at the White House in December 1915. In 1919, he petitioned the state of Washington to establish an “Indian holiday.”

That same year, the Congress of the American Indian Association met in Lawrence, Kansas. There, the Rev. Sherman Coolidge, Episcopal priest and member of the Arapaho Tribe, issued a proclamation calling for “American Indian Day” and U.S. citizenship for Native peoples.

In 1924, Congress passed the Indian Citizenship Act, granting citizenship to all Native Americans born in the United States.

Federal recognition of Native heritage began in 1976. In 1990, November was officially designated as Native American Heritage Month. Similar proclamations have been issued annually ever since.

Explore and Learn

Celebrate with Johnson County Library’s digital and in-person resources.

Digital Resources

Libby: Read or listen to eBooks and eAudiobooks celebrating Native voices and stories.

Kanopy: Stream documentaries and films about Native American history, art and modern life. Explore curated titles in Kanopy’s curated collection.

Databases

Genealogy Resources: Trace Indigenous ancestry with helpful research tools.

History Reference Source: Explore articles, primary sources and videos.

Gale Primary Sources: Indigenous Peoples of North America: Explore historical materials featuring the cultural, political and social history of American and Canadian Indigenous Peoples.

Author Event

Online Author Talk with Joseph Lee: Hear Aquinnah Wampanoag journalist and author Joseph Lee share his story of reclaiming land, navigating tribal identity and redefining resilience.

For Kids

Lightbox: Search “Native American” to find interactive eBooks with audio and engaging visuals.

Booklists

Native American Heritage Picture Books: Read-alouds for families and classrooms.

More Indigenous Writers to Read Now (All Ages): Books for all ages.

Native American Fiction – New Voices: Recent stories from emerging artists.

Celebrating Native American heritage: Learning tools, Kansas City Indian Center links, books, poems and short stories.

Additional Resources

American Library Association: Workshops, Smithsonian activities and youth literature.

U.S. Department of the Interior – Indian Affairs: Heritage Month history and proclamations.

National Archives: Digitized Indian treaties and Native records.

American Indians in Children’s Literature: Reviews and insights on Indigenous books.

