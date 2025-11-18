James Dawson Crumpler

December 3, 1945 — November 13, 2025

Overland Park

James Dawson “Jim” Crumpler, Jr., age 79, passed away on November 13, 2025, at Tall Grass, where he had made his home for the past several years.He was born on December 3, 1945, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the first child of James Sr. and Velma E. (Schwartz) Crumpler. Before his first birthday, the family moved to Sharon Springs, Kansas—a community that remained home in Jim’s heart throughout his life.

Jim graduated from Wallace County Community High School with the Class of 1963. Known for his sharp mind and quick wit, he earned salutatorian honors—an achievement the family fondly attributed to “talking too much in band,” resulting in the only A– he ever received. His classmate Margaret, who stayed quiet, earned the A, and the story became a cherished family joke.

In 1963, Jim began his studies at the University of Kansas, where he pledged Alpha Kappa Lambda fraternity and formed lifelong friendships that enriched his life until his final day. He graduated in 1968 with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and completed his master’s degree in Accounting in 1969. During this time, he also served on active duty in the Army Reserves. Jim worked multiple jobs, including at the University Daily Kansan, and supported himself through college with determination, scholarships, and a strong work ethic.

While at KU, Jim met Jacqueline Louise Babcock. They married on June 12, 1967, and later divorced. They shared the joy of raising two children, Kimberly Elise and James Dawson III (“J.D.”), whom Jim loved deeply.

After completing his education, Jim joined Arthur Young & Company, serving a diverse group of manufacturing and distribution clients. He was promoted to partner in 1980 and served as Office Director of Personnel. In 1987, he transitioned into the corporate sector, becoming Chief Financial Officer for several companies in the publishing, animal health, and retail industries.

Jim was an avid sports enthusiast and a devoted Kansas Jayhawks basketball fan. He enjoyed many years of season tickets and took great pleasure in cheering on the Chiefs, Royals, and watching golf—especially the Masters. The Green Jacket ceremony became a beloved Father’s Day tradition shared with his family. He also enjoyed playing golf himself and was a longtime member of Blue Hills Country Club.

In the mid-1980s, Jim developed a deep and personal relationship with Jesus Christ through his involvement with the Christian Businessmen’s Committee in Kansas City, Missouri. He was a founding member of the Presbyterian Church of Stanley and later joined Church of the Resurrection, where he served joyfully as a Congregational Care Minister. Friends and family who visited him at Tall Grass often found an open Bible nearby, a reflection of the faith that anchored him.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Kim (Gary) Davis; his son, J.D. Crumpler; his grandchildren Lauren, Brooke, and Luke Davis, and Addison Crumpler; his sister, Kathy (Larry) McDaniel; and three beloved nieces and nephew: Kristina (Stacey) Lemman, Renee Forsythe, and Kevin McDaniel.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Jacqueline Crumpler; his in-laws, Florence and Norman Babcock; and his brother-in-law, Rex Babcock.

The family suggests memorial contributions to the Sharon Springs United Methodist Church; a community and congregation Jim always held close to his heart.

Jim will be remembered for his humor, intelligence, and the generous listening ear he offered to everyone he met. Above all, he will be remembered for the love he shared with his family, his steadfast faith, and the friendships he nurtured throughout his life.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.