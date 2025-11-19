Donald E. Lawless

October 30, 1938 — November 17, 2025

Shawnee

Donald Emmett Lawless, 87, of Shawnee, Kansas, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2025, at Golden Hearts Home. Born on the family farm south of Belle Plaine, Kansas, Don grew up surrounded by the values of hard work, humility, and faith that would shape his life and character for decades to come. Don was the son of Emmett Ralph Lawless and Lorena Anthony of Belle Plaine. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Vona Jean Bates, Ethelyn Quigley, and Theda May Wylie; brothers Ernest Shipman, Johnie Lawless, Gary Lawless, and Lindley Lawless.

Don loved sports throughout his life and was a devoted fan of the Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas City Chiefs. Long before cheering from his living-room chair, Don was an athlete himself. During his years at Belle Plaine High School, he played football as a running back, earning respect for his determination, toughness, and competitive spirit.

Don entered the U.S. Army in 1960, completing basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He continued his preparation at Military Police School, Fort Gordon, Georgia, before being stationed overseas. From 1961 until October 1962, Don served as a Military Policeman at Trois-Fontaines near Bar-le-Duc, France. His service remained an important and meaningful chapter in his life.

A gifted craftsman with a meticulous eye and steady hands, Don found his calling in the jewelry profession. He became a certified jeweler and watch repairman and in 1963, purchased Locket Jewelry in Wellington, Kansas. For more than 30 years, from 1963 to 1994, Don served generations of families in the Sumner County community, repairing heirlooms, designing custom pieces, and earning a reputation for honesty and excellence. After moving to North Kansas City, Don continued his jewelry/watchmaking career with Meirottos, where he worked until his retirement in 2014.

Don is survived by his devoted wife, Karen; daughters Sonya Bower (Brian); Kim Branson (Dennis). Don deeply loved his four grandchildren Karrin Schiaterella (Alessio), Julie Nobrega (Sam), Kaden Bower (Mattea) and Cullan Bower. He is also survived by his brother LaVerne Lawless and sister Shirley Shetlar.

A celebration of Don’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 22, at Community Covenant Church, 15700 W 87th St Pkwy, Lenexa, KS 66219. Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance of Don’s life, his legacy, and the countless ways he blessed those around him.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.