Wednesday, November 6th, 1940 – Monday, November 17th, 2025

Alfred Leo Breitenstein Jr., 85, of Gardner, Kansas, passed away on Monday, November 17, 2025 at Saint Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m., followed by the Rosary at 9:40 a.m., on Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 555 West Main, Gardner, Kansas. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at St. Columbia Catholic Cemetery in Gardner, Kansas. Condolences may be shared at www.brucefuneralhome.com.

Alfred was born on November 6, 1940 in Kansas City, Kansas to Alfred Leo Breitenstein Sr. and Jessie (Utz) Breitenstein. He was a lifelong resident of the Kansas City area and a graduate of Bishop Ward High School. Al built a long and respected career as an optometrist, serving patients in both Kansas City and Independence, Missouri.

For most of his life, Al made his home on Gardner Lake. It was a place he loved deeply, and some of his happiest moments were spent sailing and being on the water with family and friends. Sunday popcorn was a treasured family tradition. Al enjoyed making it every Sunday night and the family always gathered to share it together.

In 2010, Al married Sheila Jude Breitenstein in Missouri. Earlier in life he spent meaningful years in the Peace Corps in St. Lucia, a place that always remained close to his heart. He was a devoted member of Divine Mercy Catholic Church and was active in the Kiwanis Club.

Al was preceded in death by his parents and by his sisters Nancy Sirridge and Jane Wyckoff. He is survived by his wife Sheila of Gardner, Kansas, his children Kansas Leo Dawson MaCauldy of St. Lucia, Dusty Denise Breitenstein Deligny (Muhammad) of Hollywood, Florida, and Alfred Leo Breitenstein III of Miami Shores, Florida, as well as his stepdaughter Naomi Jude of St. Lucia. He is also survived by his brother Russell Breitenstein (Doris) of Alabama, his sister Frances Locke (Bill) of Gardner, Kansas, and his brother in law Bob Wyckoff of Gardner, Kansas. He is also survived by his grandchild Dustin Deligny and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.