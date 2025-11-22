Sponsored Content A message from the Johnson County Library November 22, 2025 Sponsored posts Your Library: Save big this holiday season with your library card Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Unless you recently won the Mega Millions, you’re probably looking for ways to save this holiday season. A Johnson County Library card can help. Your card gives you free access to books, DVDs, streaming videos, newspapers, online resources and community spaces. It’s one of the best deals around. Books According to the American Library Association’s Library Value Calculator, borrowing an adult or children’s book saves you about $17, and a young adult book saves $12. With rising prices, borrowing just one book a month instead of buying could save you over $200 a year. Looking for a thoughtful gift? Friends of Johnson County Library hosts regular book sales with great deals on gently used titles. Audiobooks and streaming Skip the subscription fees. Borrowing a digital audiobook through Libby saves about $10 per title. eBooks save about $15 each. Kanopy offers free streaming of movies, television shows and documentaries. That’s about $4 saved per movie. News and research Avoid paywalls. Your Library card gives you free access to The New York Times, Kansas City Star, and other major newspapers. That can save up to $9.50 per paper. In-branch access to magazines (valued at $5 each) and premium databases (worth $19.95 per search) adds even more value. Consumer and legal resources Digital access to Consumer Reports (normally $59 a year) is free with your card. LawDepot provides customizable legal forms, such as wills and lease agreements, helping you avoid consultation fees. Learning and creativity Explore thousands of on-demand video classes through LinkedIn Learning and Udemy. The Library’s Black & Veatch MakerSpace offers access to 3D printers, design tools and workshops. It’s a chance to use equipment that would be costly to purchase on your own. Genealogy and teaching tools Trace your family history for free with Ancestry Library Edition. Teachers and homeschoolers can use educational tools that help cut the cost of classroom materials. More ways to save Movies borrowed: $4 value CDs borrowed: $10 value Music downloads: $1 per song Meeting room use: $25 per hour Adult programs: $15 value per event Children’s programs: $7 value per event Computer use: $12 per hour The Library is one of the few places where you can spend time without spending money. Visit any branch or go to jocolibrary.org to learn how your Library card can help you save and enjoy more for less. Don’t have a card yet? Apply online or in person and start saving. Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom Previous articleOlathe Northwest punches ticket to state title game with 42-28 victory over Gardner Edgerton