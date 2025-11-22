Your Library: Save big this holiday season with your library card

Unless you recently won the Mega Millions, you’re probably looking for ways to save this holiday season. A Johnson County Library card can help.

Your card gives you free access to books, DVDs, streaming videos, newspapers, online resources and community spaces. It’s one of the best deals around.

Books

According to the American Library Association’s Library Value Calculator, borrowing an adult or children’s book saves you about $17, and a young adult book saves $12. With rising prices, borrowing just one book a month instead of buying could save you over $200 a year.

Looking for a thoughtful gift? Friends of Johnson County Library hosts regular book sales with great deals on gently used titles.

Audiobooks and streaming

Skip the subscription fees. Borrowing a digital audiobook through Libby saves about $10 per title. eBooks save about $15 each. Kanopy offers free streaming of movies, television shows and documentaries. That’s about $4 saved per movie.

News and research

Avoid paywalls. Your Library card gives you free access to The New York Times, Kansas City Star, and other major newspapers. That can save up to $9.50 per paper. In-branch access to magazines (valued at $5 each) and premium databases (worth $19.95 per search) adds even more value.

Consumer and legal resources

Digital access to Consumer Reports (normally $59 a year) is free with your card. LawDepot provides customizable legal forms, such as wills and lease agreements, helping you avoid consultation fees.

Learning and creativity

Explore thousands of on-demand video classes through LinkedIn Learning and Udemy. The Library’s Black & Veatch MakerSpace offers access to 3D printers, design tools and workshops. It’s a chance to use equipment that would be costly to purchase on your own.

Genealogy and teaching tools

Trace your family history for free with Ancestry Library Edition. Teachers and homeschoolers can use educational tools that help cut the cost of classroom materials.

More ways to save

Movies borrowed: $4 value

CDs borrowed: $10 value

Music downloads: $1 per song

Meeting room use: $25 per hour

Adult programs: $15 value per event

Children’s programs: $7 value per event

Computer use: $12 per hour

The Library is one of the few places where you can spend time without spending money. Visit any branch or go to jocolibrary.org to learn how your Library card can help you save and enjoy more for less. Don’t have a card yet? Apply online or in person and start saving.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom