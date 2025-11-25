Happy (almost) Thanksgiving, Johnson County!

With the Thanksgiving holiday fast approaching, your kiddos may be out of school for the week, and your family members might already be filling your home ahead of any planned festivities.

But aside from the meal you’ll be sharing with your loved ones, there are a number of activities happening around Johnson County during the long holiday weekend that promise to keep family members of all ages entertained.

From light displays that will take you outside to indoor activities, here are some ideas for festive fun that can get your rambunctious kids or stir-crazy relatives out of the house:

Free Museum Day — Johnson County Museum

Johnson County Museum’s quarterly Free Museum Day falls on Wednesday, Nov. 26, this year — just in time for the Thanksgiving school break.

The museum is located in the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center, at 8788 Metcalf Ave. It is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

While there, spend time in the KidScape area or check out the “Becoming Johnson County” exhibit.

Additionally, spend time in the award-winning special exhibit called “Ripples: Water, Community, and You.”

Find out more about the regular cost to visit the museum, exhibits and guided tours here.

Luminary Walk — Overland Park arboretum

The Arts and Recreation Foundation of Overland Park’s annual holiday light displays at the Overland Park Botanical Gardens begins this year on Wednesday, Nov. 26, and runs through the end of the year.

Enjoy lighted pathways, candle glow, live music and more, all after dark, and get a photo with Santa.

This year, choose from the Traditional Luminary Walk, Electric Glow or the adults-only Candlelight Stroll.

Ticket costs range between $12 and $17 a piece, although children five and under get in for free.

Pick your experience and buy tickets here.

Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane — Deanna Rose Farmstead

Starting on Thanksgiving night, the annual Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane display will kick off for the season.

Drive up and park at the Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, at 13800 Switzer Rd., from 5 to 10 p.m. each night for a free light display and tune into 90.5 Rose FM to hear holiday music to go along with the show.

The display will be available through Dec. 31.

Get more information here.

Thanksgiving in 1860 — Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm

Stop by the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm in Olathe to get a peek at life in the 1860s in the afternoon on Friday, Nov. 28.

The historic site is located at 1200 E Kansas City Rd., and will be open on the Friday after Thanksgiving from noon to 4 p.m. Admission costs $9 for adults and $7 for children ages 5 to 11.

Take a stagecoach ride, visit the Mahaffie house, watch blacksmith demonstrations, check out exhibits, play 1860s games and more.

Learn more about Mahaffie here.

Holiday Tree Lighting — Bluhawk

Celebrate the start of the holiday season by attending the tree lighting at Bluhawk in southern Overland Park.

The festivities begin at 6 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 28, between Jersey Mike’s and Costa Vida off of 159th Street and Antioch Road.

In addition to the tree lighting, visit with Santa Claus, enjoy live music, get up close with live reindeer, gather around the fire pit, snack on festive goodies and more.

Find out more here.

Show & Tell in the Makerspace — Olathe Indian Creek Library

Stop by the Makerspace at the Olathe Public Library Indian Creek branch to create something.

On Saturday, Nov. 29, the Makerspace will be open for people of all ages from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The library is located at 16100 W. 135th St. It will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

