fbpx
Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin
Community Events
3 min. read

Avoid going stir-crazy with these 6 family-friendly activities in JoCo over Thanksgiving break

There are several activities around Johnson County over the long holiday weekend that can get you and your family out of the house.

Thanksgiving activities
The Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Garden's Luminary Walk display starts the week of Thanksgiving and continues through Dec. 30. Photo courtesy city of Overland Park.

Happy (almost) Thanksgiving, Johnson County!

With the Thanksgiving holiday fast approaching, your kiddos may be out of school for the week, and your family members might already be filling your home ahead of any planned festivities.

But aside from the meal you’ll be sharing with your loved ones, there are a number of activities happening around Johnson County during the long holiday weekend that promise to keep family members of all ages entertained.

From light displays that will take you outside to indoor activities, here are some ideas for festive fun that can get your rambunctious kids or stir-crazy relatives out of the house:

Free Museum Day — Johnson County Museum

  • Johnson County Museum’s quarterly Free Museum Day falls on Wednesday, Nov. 26, this year — just in time for the Thanksgiving school break.
  • The museum is located in the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center, at 8788 Metcalf Ave. It is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • While there, spend time in the KidScape area or check out the “Becoming Johnson County” exhibit.
  • Additionally, spend time in the award-winning special exhibit called “Ripples: Water, Community, and You.”
  • Find out more about the regular cost to visit the museum, exhibits and guided tours here.

Luminary Walk — Overland Park arboretum

  • The Arts and Recreation Foundation of Overland Park’s annual holiday light displays at the Overland Park Botanical Gardens begins this year on Wednesday, Nov. 26, and runs through the end of the year.
  • Enjoy lighted pathways, candle glow, live music and more, all after dark, and get a photo with Santa.
  • This year, choose from the Traditional Luminary Walk, Electric Glow or the adults-only Candlelight Stroll.
  • Ticket costs range between $12 and $17 a piece, although children five and under get in for free.
  • Pick your experience and buy tickets here.
Thanksgiving activities
Holiday Lights at Farmstead Lane in 2024. Image via Farmstead Lane Facebook page.

Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane — Deanna Rose Farmstead

  • Starting on Thanksgiving night, the annual Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane display will kick off for the season.
  • Drive up and park at the Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, at 13800 Switzer Rd., from 5 to 10 p.m. each night for a free light display and tune into 90.5 Rose FM to hear holiday music to go along with the show.
  • The display will be available through Dec. 31.
  • Get more information here.

Thanksgiving in 1860 — Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm

  • Stop by the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm in Olathe to get a peek at life in the 1860s in the afternoon on Friday, Nov. 28.
  • The historic site is located at 1200 E Kansas City Rd., and will be open on the Friday after Thanksgiving from noon to 4 p.m. Admission costs $9 for adults and $7 for children ages 5 to 11.
  • Take a stagecoach ride, visit the Mahaffie house, watch blacksmith demonstrations, check out exhibits, play 1860s games and more.
  • Learn more about Mahaffie here.

Holiday Tree Lighting — Bluhawk

  • Celebrate the start of the holiday season by attending the tree lighting at Bluhawk in southern Overland Park.
  • The festivities begin at 6 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 28, between Jersey Mike’s and Costa Vida off of 159th Street and Antioch Road.
  • In addition to the tree lighting, visit with Santa Claus, enjoy live music, get up close with live reindeer, gather around the fire pit, snack on festive goodies and more.
  • Find out more here.
Thanksgiving activities
The Makerspace at the Olathe Public Library. Photo courtesy of Olathe Public Library.

Show & Tell in the Makerspace — Olathe Indian Creek Library

  • Stop by the Makerspace at the Olathe Public Library Indian Creek branch to create something.
  • On Saturday, Nov. 29, the Makerspace will be open for people of all ages from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • The library is located at 16100 W. 135th St. It will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

Helping Hands of Johnson County: This Overland Park educator shows students how to thrive as they are

Previous article
Rye KC, Leawood eatery known for pies, opening new bakery and coffee chop nearby
Next article
What the Post learned from its candidate forums this year and how we’re tweaking them

About the author

Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin

👋 Hi! I’m Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park and Olathe for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.

Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at kaylie@johnsoncountypost.com.

LATEST HEADLINES

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.