Prairie Village school named #1 elementary in Kansas. Read that and more JoCo good news.

Plus, a former Shawnee Mission East tennis star earns hall of fame honors and a local donation drive distributes 2,300 pounds of food.

Clockwise from top left, Corinth Elementary students, Sam Fotopoulos and his daughter Mimi, volunteers helping with Jewish Family Services' recent food drive and artist Catherine Kirkland.

Get your good news, Johnson County! Twice a month, the Post rounds up some of the good news that came into our inboxes or showed up on our social media feeds.

How to tell us your good news

If you have good news too, we’d like you to share that with us. You can do so in a number of ways. You can:

And now, onto our Thanksgiving edition of good news!

PV school named top elementary school in Kansas

Corinth Elementary in Prairie Village is the top elementary school in the entire state of Kansas, according to a recently released list.

U.S. News and World Report ranks schools based on their state test scores, graduation rates and other standards. The report credited Corinth’s high reading proficiency, math proficiency, as well as its relatively low staff-to-student ratio.

File photo.

The report also named Westwood View, Brookwood, Prairie, Briarwood and Belinder elementaries — all in the Shawnee Mission School District — in its top 25.

Cottonwood Point, Mission Trail, Timber Creek and Harmony elementaries in the Blue Valley School District; Meadow Lane, Regency Place and Canyon Creek elementaries in Olathe Public Schools; and Timber Sage and Prairie Creek elementaries in the Spring Hill School District also made the top 25.

Jewish Family Services distributed 2,300 pounds of food

good news johnson county
Volunteers from Jewish Family Services of Kansas City and Restore Community Church distribute food. Photo courtesy of JFS of Kansas City.

Amid uncertainty about federal food aid earlier this month, Jewish Family Services of Kansas City and Restore Community Church partnered to distribute 2,300 pounds of food to more than 300 individuals.

The distribution was part of the JFS Emergency Food Kit distribution effort.

The kits include shelf-stable goods and fresh produce, specifically filled for families affected by the food aid freezes.

Lenexa artist displaying collection at Arts & Heritage Center

Catherine Kirkland with her paintings at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center. Photo courtesy of Bill Harrison.

Johnson County artist Catherine Kirkland is displaying her collection of self-described “colorful” and “cheerful” paintings at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center through Dec. 6.

Kirkland, a Lenexa-based artist, operates Kirkland Creative Art + Design.

Visitors can also shop a collection of prints, greeting cards and postcards in the gift shop of Kirkland’s artwork.

Prairie Village native going into tennis hall of fame

Sam Fotopoulos (right) and his daughter Mimi. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Tennis Association.

Sam Fotopoulos, a Prairie Village native and SM East alumnus, was named to the U.S. Tennis Association Hall of Fame for the Missouri Valley.

He will be formally inducted on Dec. 6.

Throughout his lengthy sporting career, Fotopoulos has earned a Sugar Bowl title, multiple conference titles, the 6A state singles championship at the end of an undefeated season in 1978 and a national championship.

Fotopoulos, whose grandparents were born in Greece, also played on the Greek national tennis team and Davis Cup team while in college

He also ranked No. 1 in the U.S. in 2018 as a father-daughter duo with his daughter Mimi, who played tennis in college and now works for the Tennis Channel.

Two JoCo historic sites honored with award

Shawnee Town 1929 and Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm were both honored with the 2025 “Shaping the Frontier Award” by Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area, Inc.

The award recognizes both sites for co-hosting the Midwest Open-Air Museums Coordinating Council Conference this spring and engaging 100+ museum professionals with the region’s history.

