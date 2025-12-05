Winston Lee Grantham

July 19, 1936 — November 27, 2025

Lenexa

Winston “Win” Grantham, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2025, in Overland Park, Kansas, at the age of 89. Born on July 19, 1936, in Kansas City, Missouri, Win lived a full and vibrant life, touching the hearts of all who knew him.

Win spent his professional career at Hallmark, where he dedicated 43 years of service. He began his journey in the printing department before pursuing higher education. Upon graduation, he transitioned into the cost accounting department, where he held various management positions until his retirement. His colleagues remember him as a diligent and kind-hearted leader.

Beyond his professional life, Win had a deep appreciation for the arts and sports. He was an avid supporter of the symphony and opera and could often be found cheering for KU basketball. His love for travel took him to many places, enriching his life with diverse experiences and memories

Win was a devoted member of Shawnee United Methodist Church, where he found a community that shared his values and faith. His presence there will be deeply missed by all who worshiped alongside him.

Win was preceded in death by his parents, Wendell and Rachel Grantham. He is survived by his wife, Karen Grantham; his son, Kevin Grantham; his daughter, Lisa Grantham; his grandchildren, Sophia Lunnemann and James Lunnemann; and his sister, Marilyn Good. His family and friends will forever hold his memory in their hearts.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 6, at 10:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Shawnee United Methodist Church, located at 10700 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203. Family and friends are invited to gather and celebrate Win’s life, sharing stories and memories of the joy he brought to those around him.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.