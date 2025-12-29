October 9, 1975 — December 24, 2025

Tiffany Leigh Fatout, born October 9, 1975, in Merriam, Kansas, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri, at the age of 50. Tiffany was a deeply loved daughter, sister, mother, and friend whose warmth, humor, and generous heart left a lasting imprint on everyone who knew her.

Tiffany spent much of her career as a receptionist, a role that suited her perfectly. Whether she was welcoming clients at veterinary clinics or, most recently, at Gerber Collision, she had a rare gift for making people feel instantly comfortable and cared for. To her coworkers and customers alike, she was more than just a familiar face—she was someone who made every place feel a little more like home.

Outside of work, Tiffany found joy in the kitchen, where her creativity truly came to life. She loved cooking and baking and was especially proud of competing in baking competitions and chili cook-offs, always hoping to win—and often doing just that. Sharing food with the people she loved was one of her favorite ways to show how much she cared.

Tiffany had a huge heart for animals, especially pit bulls, and was a passionate advocate for the breed. She adored her dog Patrick and believed deeply in loving and protecting those who are often misunderstood. She also cherished time spent at the lake, soaking up the sunshine, and could always be counted on to suggest a trip to Taco Via or Taco Bell. Sunflowers, baking shows, and life’s simple pleasures brought her genuine happiness and reflected her bright, nurturing spirit.

An avid reader and gifted writer, Tiffany found comfort and expression through words. Her creativity, thoughtfulness, and curiosity were just a few of the many qualities that made her so special to those closest to her.

Tiffany was preceded in death by her mother, Karen Jean Blair. She is survived by her loving parents, Richard and Becky Fatout; her brothers, Troy Fatout and Rhett Thomas; and her daughters, Kaitlyn Hartman (Trey Hartman) and McKenna Schneider (Dawson Joesting). Above all else, Tiffany was an incredible mother. The love she poured into her family and friends was unwavering, and her laughter and kindness will continue to live on through them.

A visitation and funeral service will be held at Amos Family Funeral Home, on Saturday, January 3, 2026 from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm with a memorial service starting at 4:00 pm followed by a celebration of Tiffany’s life at Jake’s Place.

Friends and family are invited to gather, share memories, and honor a life that meant so much to so many.

Though Tiffany will be deeply missed, she will never be forgotten. Her spirit lives on—in her daughters, in her family, and in the countless lives she touched with her love.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.