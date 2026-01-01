May 7, 1947 — December 27, 2025

Merriam

Sharon Sue Webb, 78, of Merriam, Kansas, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on December 27, 2025, at Shawnee Gardens Healthcare and Rehab.

Sharon was born on May 7, 1947, to Charlie and Polly Casbeer in Colorado City, Texas. She graduated from High School in Coahoma, Texas and went on to earn her nursing degree from Howard College in Big Spring, Texas.

In 1976, Sharon married her beloved husband, Harvey Webb, in Big Spring, Texas. Together, they united two families, including Harvey’s children, Stephan and Yolanda, and Sharon’s daughter, Devra. They later completed their family with the birth of their son, Eric, and daughter, Allison. As a proud military family, Sharon and Harvey lived in several places, including Texas, Greece, Illinois, and Germany, before eventually retiring to Merriam, Kansas.

Sharon found great joy in caring for her family, especially through cooking and baking. Christmas was her favorite holiday, and she was well known for her elaborate holiday baking and her cherished Christmas village displays, which brought warmth to all who gathered in her home.

Sharon dedicated her life to caring for others through her work as a registered nurse. She began her career in labor and delivery and later worked alongside her husband at Shawnee Gardens Healthcare and Rehab, where she served as a registered nurse and later as a Care Manager. She was also a faithful member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, where her faith guided her life and service.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Polly Casbeer; her husband, Harvey Webb; and her stepdaughter, Yolanda Webb.

She is survived by her brother, Kenneth Casbeer (Nobie); daughters Devra Webster (Ron) and Allison Webb (Nicole Tanksley); son Eric Webb (Julie); and stepson Stephan Webb. She is also survived by brother-in-law Victor Webb (Denise); sisters-in-law Wanda Wilkes, Cheterria Williams, Mary E. Webb, Deborah Stephens, Louvenia Webb, and Kathleen Gabriel (Kevin).

She leaves behind nine grandchildren, Donta Gonzalez, Kamron Friday (Jordan Haiduk-Friday), Jordan B. Friday, Matthew Marner, Tremarion Webb, Lexa Webster, Ja’Kobi Hinton, Eric Webb Jr., and Juliana Webb; one great-grandson, Kai Friday; and two soon-to-arrive great-grandchildren, Juno Friday and Kamarion Webb. Sharon also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will take place on Monday, January 5th, 2026 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Amos Family Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow and start at 11:00 AM. Burial at Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.