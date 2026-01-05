Jul 05, 1942 – Dec 28, 2025

TED PRESTON SHELDON, age 83, passed away on Sunday, December 28, 2025 in Overland Park, Kansas. Born July 5, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois, to Pete and Marjorie Sheldon, he grew up in Maywood, Illinois, and graduated from Proviso High School then Elmhurst University. He met the love of his life and wife of 60 years, Beverly Sheldon, at Elmhurst. They wed June 19, 1965, and she survives him.

A lifelong learner and adventurer, he earned a master’s degree and PhD in history from Indiana University as well as a master’s in library science from the University of Illinois. He became an educator and was a history professor before becoming a librarian at the University of Kansas, then SUNY-Binghamton and finally the University of Missouri-Kasnas City, where he retired as dean of libraries.

During his career and into retirement, Ted was a member of the American Library Association and the International Association of Sound Archivists as well as the Association for Sound Collections. His passion for music was boundless, and he saw Count Basie and his Orchestra live as frequently as possible through the years. Ted served as treasurer of the Mutual Musicians Foundation in his retirement.

Ted’s career and work with IASA allowed him to travel with Beverly across the globe, from Australia to South Africa, Oman to Singapore, Austria to Paris. But some of his most treasured memories were closer to home on vacations to Walker, Minnesota.

In retirement, Ted also served as treasurer for Blue Valley Special Olympics. But he spent his favorite times visiting with friends and telling stories. He loved the Panera group dearly and met with them via Zoom during COVID. In the past few years he appreciated visits from pastors, lay ministers and friends from Holy Cross Lutheran Church, who also heard his grand tales.

Ted also loved sports. He was an avid Cubs fan after his mother’s heart, but cheered for the Royals, too. He loved watching the Chiefs on Sundays and bled Jayhawk crimson and blue, especially during basketball season. But after his time at Indiana University, he remained loyal to the Hoosiers, as well. He loved watching his son Mark play and later coach soccer, tuning in to watch the UMKC women the past few years. He even adopted NASCAR fandom when his daughter Kathy worked in racing, and they shared a love for hockey.

Many of Ted’s accomplishments came after his first diagnosis and treatment of cancer in 1988. He fought the disease for 37 years through several surgeries, drug trials, immunotherapy and radiation. He was truly a warrior, and the family is deeply grateful for the extraordinary care he received at the University of Kansas Cancer Center; KU Med; and at Saint Luke’s South Hospital.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly; two children, Kathryn Lynn Sheldon of Overland Park, Kansas; and Mark Sheldon of Olathe, Kansas; his sister Ruth Fox of Elmhurst, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Preston Sheldon, and mother Marjorie Sheldon.

Funeral services will be held at noon Jan. 10 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7851 W. 119th Street, Overland Park, KS 66213. Visitation will precede services, starting at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Cross. Lunch will be served afterward.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either Metro Lutheran Ministry or the University of Kansas Cancer Center

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.