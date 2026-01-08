Bridge to Fit: Have you heard of the only gym for adults 40+ in Johnson County? BridgeFit Personal Training

At BridgeFit Personal Training, we help adults 40+ and beginners lose weight, gain energy, and get strong… even if they are overwhelmed by their busy schedule or haven’t found a solution that works long-term.

Why the name BridgeFit?

A bridge is another word for path, and you are on your own path to what fitness means for you and your life. This fits well with how we do things. Every member has a personalized program that meets them where they are at. BridgeFit is not about who is the best. Instead, it’s about being a little better each day.

Our goal in every personalized program for our members is to give them everything they need for three things:

Get to your goal without banging up your body in the process Age well. Be able to do the things you want and love to do outside the gym.

This requires a holistic and personalized approach to fitness. Click here for an article we wrote explaining the 3 buckets of fitness.

Click here for 2 free weeks of personal training to see if BridgeFit is a fit for you (Two Spots Available

Here’s what people have said about BridgeFit

“Prior to working out I struggled with knee and back pain when working out. I also didn’t see the results that I wanted to see. BridgeFit created a program that addressed my goals while also working through areas that I struggled in. Because of this, I can honestly say I’m in the best shape of my life. I feel better in my late 30s than I ever did in my 20s!” Sarah “I put on some weight over the Pandemic and was unhappy with where I was at physically. I have never been a “gym guy” and had no idea where or how to get started. I have since lost weight, increased my strength, and significantly improved my endurance/conditioning. I am truly grateful for the positive impact Bridgefit has played in my much healthier lifestyle.” Brooks “Before working with BridgeFit I struggled with my health and fitness due to low back pain and knee pain. Working with BridgeFit has been life-changing. My posture is better. My core is stronger. And I feel energized and more able to be the active person I want to be.” Judy

Click here for 2 free weeks of personal training to see if BridgeFItis a fit for you (Two Spots Available)