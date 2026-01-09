fbpx
Blue Valley Buzz: Community Connections with BOE set for January 15th

Blue Valley community members have an opportunity to engage with the Board of Education on Jan. 15 from 6-7 p.m. at the Blue Valley district office.

Community Connections give Blue Valley community members an opportunity to engage with Board of Education members in a less formal roundtable format, allowing for meaningful conversations about topics of interest in the community.

A sign-up is available for patrons who have questions for board members, but no sign-up is required to attend. Learn more about Community Connections on the district website.

