Kimberly Kay Dubbert

February 13, 1966 — January 8, 2026

Overland Park

Kimberly Kay (Smith) Dubbert was born on February 13, 1966 in Dodge City, Kansas to Emory and Wanda (Manges) Smith. She passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 8, 2026 surrounded by her loving family, after an inspiring battle with brain cancer.

Kim was raised in Dodge City and spent many hours in her youth traveling with her family on long RV trips and frequent outings to the lake, where her love for the water and skill at skiing became a treasured part of her entire life. She was a member of the Dodge City High School drill team and salutatorian of Class of ’84. She also spent many hours working at her father’s clothing store, where she was “a preppie selling boots to cowboys.” She attended Kansas State University, was an active member and song leader for the Pi Beta Phi sorority and graduated with honors in Marketing in 1988.

Kim first met the love of her life as a senior at K-State (although she didn’t know that yet) when he interviewed her on campus for a position at the Federal Reserve Bank. She got the job and two years later married Kelly Dubbert on July 14, 1990 at St. Annes Catholic Church, Prairie Village. This loving marriage of 35 years was blessed with three daughters: Katherine (Kate) and twins Sarah and Abby (Sister Mary of the Beatitudes), and two grandchildren, Jack and Charlotte (Charlie).

Her life was one of loving commitment as a wife and mother, while also one in which she was passionate about pursuing many activities and hobbies that created so many wonderful life experiences for herself and the many people that she loved.

Following several years working in business roles, she devoted herself full-time to raising her daughters, supporting her life partnership with her husband, and developing the network of close family members and friends that would define a life well lived. Her passion as a mother meant always being present for school activities, sports, and other events, while also initiating the many family trips and lake outings that ensured the family was always seeking to “live life in the present.” She especially loved when she became ‘Mimi’ to her grandkids Jack and Charlie, from hosting ‘Tuesdays with Mimi’ to many opportunities to pour out her love for them, she was a fun, doting, and proud grandmother.

As the family and circle of friends grew, she continued to take the initiative to ensure time was spent in quality time together, including family trips, birthdays, holidays, and dinners. She particularly cherished the more than 20 years the family has had homes at Table Rock Lake. She was an exceptional and graceful skier, and later a wake boat surfer, who never (yes, never!) wiped out, she just quit when she got tired (sometimes after 30-minute surfing runs!) or when her husband said it was getting too dark. These cherished times together with family and friends will always be remembered fondly.

Kim was also talented in many things, with a sense of curiosity and energy that resulted in many other experiences, a few including; Pilates and yoga devotee, piano player, keyboards and vocalist for a rock band, jig saw puzzle enthusiast, Taekwondo novice (quit when she learned she had to hit people), and her focused commitment to her health and spiritual wellness. One clear example of her many talents was her desire to begin painting in the last decade of her life. No formal training, just a self-taught natural. Her many contemporary abstract paintings now adorn the walls of the family home and the homes of her daughters, sister, and friends. They will be cherished reminders of her talent and creative spirit.

Kim is preceded in death by her father Emory, her mother Wanda, and her beloved step mother Emma Jo (Kuddes) Smith. She is survived by her husband Kelly and daughters Kate (CJ) Kadel of Overland Park, Sarah (Anne Bowser) Dubbert of Overland Park, and Abby, now Sister Mary of the Beatitudes, of Washington, D.C., and grandchildren Jack and Charlotte Kadel. Survivors also include her sister Traci (Brent) Magnusson of Kansas City, Missouri, and brother Ron (Trina) Smith of Phoenix, Arizona; sisters in law Denise (Tom) Gaughan of Leawood and Darcel (Barry, deceased) McPeak of Glen Elder, Kansas, and brothers in law Randy (Kathy) Dubbert of Downs, Kansas, Kevin (Tricia) Dubbert of McPherson, Kansas, and Dale (Linda) Dubbert of Albuquerque, New Mexico. She is survived by 12 nieces and nephews, many dear cousins, and countless friends.

Remains will be interred with a private service of the immediate family at Johnson County Memorial Gardens. We invite all family and friends to attend a Celebration of Life service befitting of Kim’s loving and positive spirit. The service will be held Friday, January 30 at the Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Garden, Longhouse Visitors Center, 9209 W. 179 th Street, Overland Park, Kansas. Family will be present starting at 10:00 a.m. for visitation, with the service beginning at 11:00 a.m. and followed by a luncheon. Please know this service is an open invitation to anyone who wishes to honor Kim and pay their respects to the family.

Those who would like to make a financial gift in Kim’s memory are encouraged to consider one of the charities she passionately supported; Unbound, The Trevor Project, and Kiva.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.