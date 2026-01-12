September 18th, 1942 – December 25th, 2025

Raymond Leroy Martin: A Life Well-Lived and Full of Laughter

On December 25, 2025, at the age of 83, Raymond Leroy Martin decided to take his final bow in Olathe, KS, leaving behind a legacy as colorful and varied as his well-lived life. Born on September 18, 1942, in Ottawa, KS, Raymond’s journey was one filled with music, laughter, and a touch of mischief.

Raymond spent his life mastering the art of being a “jack of all trades”—whether he was shaking up cocktails as a bartender, strumming his guitar as a musician, or keeping people on their feet singing karaoke.

His love for music wasn’t just a hobby; it was a calling that he shared generously with anyone who would listen, often using his talent to bring smiles and laughter to those around him. He had an uncanny ability to make friends wherever he went and could turn even the most mundane day into an unforgettable experience. Even though life is hard, he looked for ways to lighten the mood.

A proud United States Marine, Leroy took great pride in his service, though he was just as proud of his vast collection of antiques—a testament to his appreciation for history and the stories each piece told. His interests were as varied as his career, but his true passion lay in his daughter Nancy and her children, spending cherished time together. Singing and sharing his songs, his witty humor with everyone he met as well as his love for a good John Wayne book or movie.

He was preceded in death by his father, Archie Martin, mother Eletta Martin (Roecker), and sisters; Imma Gean Kelly, Emma Gean Evans, and Phyllis Cline. Raymond is survived by his daughter Nancy Martin of Olathe, KS, along with his 11 grandchildren, who undoubtedly inherited his love for music, family, reading, creative humor, and wit. His best friend, Roger Laster of Portland, Oregon, will miss his company dearly, as will Raymond’s many friends and relatives from Ottawa and the surrounding areas.

To honor Raymond’s life, a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at 11 am atLife Mission Church in Ottawa, located at 3085 Marshall Rd. Ottawa, KS 66067. Friends, family, and anyone who ever enjoyed one of Raymond’s tunes or humor are encouraged to attend and share their favorite stories.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.