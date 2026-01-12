Robert Noll

Robert William Noll, 63, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on January 6, 2026,

surrounded by love.

Born on November 13, 1962, in Kansas City, Missouri, Bob lived a life defined by kindness, caring, love and compassion. He built a successful career as an executive in the insurance industry where he made a lasting impression on colleagues and clients alike for his work ethic and humor. He was a long-time member of the Unity Church of Overland Park, where he served as a Prayer Chaplin for several years.

Outside of work and church, Bob found joy spending time with his beloved dog, Katie, watching Hallmark movies, travelling, cooking for friends and long conversations with those he loved. His epic and memorable Halloween parties and holiday dinners will be fondly remembered by all who attended.

Bob is survived by his sister and brother in law, Sharon and Paul Garton, his three nephews and their respective spouses, Clay Garton (Moira Garton-Hays), Connor Garton (Mattie Garton) and Logan Garton, his constant companion, Katie, best friend, Benson Jeffress, and a close circle of friends that became family through the years, Carl Scott, David Brown, Rebecca Specht, Aundria Downie, Michelle Murray and Nancy Oglesby among others that he held dear. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert J. Noll and Marjorie Armstrong, also his brother, Ricky Andrews.

Bob will be remembered for his warmth, irreverent but loving sense of humor and his ability to make others feel seen and valued. His presence enriched the lives of all who knew him, and he will be deeply missed.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at Unity Temple on the Plaza, 707 West 47th Street, Kansas City, MO, on Saturday, January 24th at 1 p.m. Donations may be made in his memory to Wayside Waifs.

Obituary published by Signature Funerals.