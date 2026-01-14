Amratbhai Patel

May 13, 1961 — January 14, 2026

Overland Park

In Loving Memory of Amratbhai Kanjibhai Patel

Amratbhai Kanjibhai Patel, known to many as Bill, passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle with heart failure.

Born on May 13, 1961, in London, England, to Kanjibhai and Jasuben Patel, Amratbhai lived a life defined by quiet strength, generosity, and deep love for his family.

He was a devoted husband to Padmaben Patel and a proud father to Hashwina and Jatin. He showed his love through his action. He was always present, always willing to help, and always put his family first.

Becoming a grandfather was one of the greatest joys of his life. He shared a special bond with his grandchildren Aanya, Naysa, Elissa, Vanessa, and Marissa. His love for them was steady and unconditional, shown in the simple, meaningful ways that mattered most.

Amratbhai wasn’t perfect, but he was genuine, kind, and selfless. He lived with humility and taught others through example rather than words. His heart fought bravely for a long time, reflecting the strength and resilience he carried throughout his life.

Though he is no longer with us, his love remains, living on in his family, in shared memories, and in the generations he helped shape.

Visitation and prayer services will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, January 15, 2026, followed by funeral service beginning at 9:00 AM on Friday, January 16, 2026.

Both services will take place at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203.

Om Shanti, Shanti, Shanti.

