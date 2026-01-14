E. Anita Johnson

June 22nd, 1932 – January 1st, 2026

Anita Johnson of Shawnee, KS, passed away peacefully in her home on New Year’s Day. She was loved by family, friends, and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.

She was a strong woman, born Elisabeth Anita Fach on June 22, 1932, in Mannheim, Germany. Growing up in Walldürn, Germany, during World War II, encouraged her joy of reading. As a young woman, she was introduced by friends to an American soldier stationed nearby. They remained in touch via letters when he returned to America.

Emigrating to America as a young woman and living in New York sparked her love of travel. Her American soldier, Robert A. Johnson, invited her to join him in Kansas City.

After marriage, Anita and Bob welcomed three children into their family.

One of many things that made Anita happiest was hosting family dinners, Christmas Eve, and any grandchild’s birthday with a cake. Each generation will continue her cherished traditions.

Anita had friends she knew from Germany who came to America. She also had friends she met in America with whom she shared a German heritage. She was a long-time active member of the Board at the Germania Club of Kansas City and a leader of the Ladies Circle. She sang with the Liederkranz singers and enjoyed Scrabble with her friends and family. She will be greatly missed.

Preceding her in death were her mother, Josephine Fach, her father, Heinz Barry, her ex-husband and the father of her children, Robert A. (Bob) Johnson; her son-in-law, William Walker III, along with many aunts and uncles in Germany. Survived by her children, Sonja (Richard) Schauble, Thomas (Carol) Johnson, and Heidi Johnson. Her grandchildren, Patrick Walker, Johnathan Walker, Tammy Frawley, April Wilson, Nathan Johnson, Andrew Johnson, and nine great-grandchildren.

We love you, mother, omi, dear friend, kind and gentle soul. Rest in peace with the Lord.

Services: St. Joseph Catholic Church of Shawnee, January 16, 2026. Visitation 9:30 am, Funeral Mass 10:30 am.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.