Margie M. Kutzner of Pleasant Hill, MO passed peacefully at home on Saturday, January 3, 2026, while under the care of St. Croix Hospice. Margie was born on February 3, 1941 in Alexander Co., Illinois to parents Eva Morris and Raleigh Thompson.

She moved to Olathe, KS from Marshalltown, Ia in 1978 where she continued her upholstery business eventually creating templates used by Ford for their conversion van interiors. Later she and previous husband Elvin (Al) Kutzner would open Olathe Pawn Shop.

Margie is survived by daughter Regina Huitt, son Raymond Murphy, step-son Bill Murphy, three grand children, 5 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by son Michael Murphy, her parents, eight siblings, previous husbands Elvin Kutzner and Raymond Murphy Sr.

Margie was taken into care of Cremation Society of Kansas and Missouri. Her memory and influence will remain with us always.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.