Gary Joe Hennon
February 9, 1939 — January 14, 2026
Overland Park, Kansas
Memorial Service
Sunday, January 18, 2026
2:00 – 3:00 pm (Central time)
Johnson County Funeral Chapel
11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210
Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.