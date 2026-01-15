fbpx
Obituaries
Obituaries
Johnson County Obituaries

Gary Joe Hennon

Share this story:

February 9, 1939 — January 14, 2026
Overland Park, Kansas

Memorial Service

Sunday, January 18, 2026

2:00 – 3:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.

Previous article
KC Chiefs’ sprawling STAR bond district covers much of JoCo. Questions loom about how it will work.
Next article
Steven Neil Pearce

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2026
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.