She always wanted to own a home in JoCo, but couldn’t afford it. Now she can thanks to new Olathe project.

This week, Maura Heft is doing something no one else in her family has ever done: move into a home she owns.

Heft said she’s excited to “build a foundation” for her 6-year-old daughter, Rory.

“[That’s] something I didn’t have growing up,” she said. “And so just to be able to provide that and to have it be in a safe neighborhood, she’s going to a good school and all of that, is just very monumental.”

Heft said the future she envisioned for her daughter wouldn’t be possible without Habitat for Humanity Kansas City.

Not only is Heft the first one in her family to own a home, she’s the first person to move into Olathe Pathway at Heritage Park. The 14-house cul-de-sac was developed by Habitat KC for people who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford to buy a house in Johnson County.

On Wednesday, Habitat KC hosted a celebration to mark the occasion at which the Post caught up with Heft and toured her new home.

Lindsey Hicks, CEO of Habitat KC, emphasized the importance of attainable housing at the event.

“We need to have neighborhoods where people from different walks of life can live, connect, and belong,” Hicks said. “And this is a community that will do that.”

How Olathe Pathway came together

The idea for Olathe Pathway started with Pathway Church, which wanted to use vacant land on its property near 159th Street and Black Bob Road to create affordable housing. The church went to Habitat KC, which took over the development.

Pathway Church sold the land at below-market rates. That land will remain in a trust controlled by the nonprofit Kansas City Community Land Trust, which will ensure that the Olathe Pathway homes remain affordable for future homeowners.

In 2023, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners approved the use of $950,000 in federal pandemic relief funds to help build the neighborhood.

Because the cost of the land is removed from the purchase price, Habitat KC is able to sell the homes at significantly lower, below-market prices.

The organization, which received hundreds of applications, chose Pathway’s residents carefully.

Criteria for prospective homeowners include:

Two years of steady, verifiable income

One year of good rental history

No bankruptcies or foreclosures in the past two years

Passage of criminal background and sex offender checks

Habitat KC will only sell a Pathway house if they can ensure the mortgage doesn’t exceed 30% of the owner’s monthly income. The homeowner will build 100% equity on their house and get 25% of its market appreciation.

Homeowners sign a 30-year mortgage with Habitat KC with zero percent interest.

The organization began construction in February of last year. As of now, three of the 14 houses are complete. Habitat KC said they’re on track to finish construction on the other homes by the end of this year.

The neighborhood will also feature walking paths, a community garden and a playground.

Olathe Pathway is the first Habitat for Humanity project in Johnson County, but the organization is currently trying to buy land in Lenexa.

If that city approves the sale of a 17-acre parcel of land in Clear Creek, then Habitat will build 50 single-family homes that cost $250,000 each.

Heft’s path to housing

For the last five years, Heft and her daughter have experienced homelessness, staying with her family and in transitional housing.

She wanted to live in Johnson County — ideally, Olathe — but couldn’t afford to, even working full-time as a test proctor.

The 29-year-old began the process of applying for a Pathway home a year and a half ago. She first heard of the program from someone at her transitional housing. Habitat KC gave her a housing counselor to help her navigate the process, including getting her financials in order.

She said she was excited and humbled when she learned last year that she was approved for the program.

“I couldn’t believe that I would be able to provide this for my daughter,” she said.

Heft has been working with Habitat KC on her house throughout the construction process — even physically going there to assist in building.

“Rory helped paint!” Heft said.

Celebrating Pathway

Dozens gathered on Wednesday for the ribbon-cutting ceremony and to celebrate with Heft.

“Let this celebration remind us of what we can achieve together,” Hicks said. “Let it challenge us to keep asking how we can expand access to housing, protect affordability and create neighborhoods where everyone has a place.”

Olathe Mayor John Bacon also addressed the crowd.

“Today we gather to celebrate more than just the completion of a construction project,” he said. “We are celebrating the foundation of a new future for a local family.”

Looking ahead

With stable housing secured, Heft can focus on Rory’s future.

Meanwhile, Rory also has her eye on the future — the future of her bedroom.

“She wants purple,” Heft said. “So I already have everything picked out and ready to go.”