JCCC Updates: JCCC’s top 10 moments of 2025

As part of our ongoing commitment to sustainability, Johnson County Community College (JCCC) has transitioned its 2025 Annual Report to the Community to a dynamic new digital format.

Each year, JCCC welcomes the opportunity to share our Annual Report with the Johnson County community, academic partners, and College supporters. The Annual Report provides information about the College’s fiscal status and reports on excellence in academic, vocational, athletic, student, and faculty achievements during the fiscal year.

Continue reading about JCCC’s top ten moments of 2025 or check out the complete photo story at jccc.edu/annualreport .

Exhibition opening for A Match Made in Heaven: Katherine Bernhardt x Jeremy Scott

The Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art at JCCC kicked off 2025 with a one-of-a-kind debut exhibition exploring the shared references between contemporary artist Katherine Bernhardt’s paintings and fashion designer Jeremy Scott’s iconic fashion looks.

The exhibition was featured in Vogue , Hyperallergic , and Elle Italia magazines, plus several local and regional publications. In addition to being the most well-attended exhibition in museum history, A Match Made in Heaven: Katherine Bernhardt x Jeremy Scott will be the first exhibition curated by the Nerman Museum to travel across the country.

College Now celebrates 40 years of student success

The College Now program marked its 40th anniversary , celebrating a decades-long community partnership between JCCC and Johnson County high schools.

The College Now concurrent enrollment program allows high school students to take college-level classes and earn college credit while still in their high school classrooms.

In its first year (the 1984-1985 academic year), College Now enrolled 287 students, partnered with eight high schools, and offered 10 courses.

During the 2024-2025 academic year, College Now enrolled more than 4,300 students, has 29 partner high schools, and offers 77 courses.

True to Form – JCCC’s annual student fashion show

Each spring, the second-year fashion students in JCCC’s Fashion Merchandising & Design program design, create, and showcase their original collection of designs for the College’s annual fashion show. From the handsewn pieces to the runway music, the students—quite literally—piece together the entire show! The 2025 fashion show, “ True to Form ,” featured the work of 10 student designers, as well as individual pieces made by first-year students in the program’s draping course.

Women’s basketball team wins NJCAA Division II National Championship

In March 2025, the JCCC women’s basketball team won the NJCAA Division II National Championship—defeating Pima Community College 75-67 and finishing the 2024-2025 season 34-1. This is the third national championship for the JCCC women’s basketball team and the second NJCAA D-II title for head coach Ben Conrad.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly invited the team and Coach Conrad to the State Capitol in Topeka to proclaim April 11 JCCC Women’s Basketball Championship Victory Day in Kansas. Conrad was also named the 2025 NJCAA D-II Coach of the Year .

Commencement 2025

In May, JCCC held its 55th Commencement ceremony to recognize graduates from the 2024-2025 academic year. 2,654 graduates earned associate degrees, and 1,723 graduates earned certificates.

Welcoming Dr. Tony Miksa, JCCC’s 7th president

In the summer of 2025, JCCC welcomed our new College President, Dr. Tony Miksa . In March 2025, after a nationwide search, Miksa was unanimously selected by the JCCC Board of Trustees to become JCCC’s next president.

Laura Smith-Everett, Vice Chair, JCCC Board of Trustees and Presidential Search Committee, said, “It was clear to the members of the Presidential Search Committee, the Board of Trustees, and the community that Dr. Miksa is the right person to lead JCCC into the future.”

Learn more information about Miksa’s first-year activities at jccc.edu/president.

Launching the 2025-2026 school year

In August, JCCC welcomed 18,632 students back to campus to launch the 2025-2026 academic year . Of those students, 2,687 were first-time college students, and 8,395 were returning JCCC credit students.

Cav Kickoff

Cav Kickoff is JCCC’s signature fall welcome event, bringing together the campus community to celebrate the start of the academic year. In addition to interactive games and free food, Cav Kickoff helps students explore opportunities to get involved on campus, make connections with peers, and learn about resources to support their academic and personal success. Watch a short video featuring some of the fun from Cav Kickoff 2025.

Women’s soccer ranked No. 1 for first time in program history

In October, JCCC’s women’s soccer team was ranked No. 1 in the nation for the first time in program history.

After an undefeated season, the women’s soccer team was eliminated in overtime during the second round of the NJCAA Division II National Tournament. Three of these student athletes—Brecken Hoy, Ashley Chaput, and Lily Marshall—were selected for the 2025 National Junior College Athletic Association and United Soccer Coaches All-America teams .

Some Enchanted Evening raises record $1.6 million

As 2025 came to a close, the JCCC Foundation’s annual Some Enchanted Evening gala raised a record $1.6 million for student scholarships. The evening’s theme, “Start Here, Go Anywhere,” proved especially fitting as the Foundation honored two distinguished JCCC alumni—Jon L. Stewart, recognized as Johnson Countian of the Year , and Corey Paris, who returned to campus as the gala’s keynote speaker .