October 30, 1950 — January 28, 2026

Shawnee

Patricia Lee Keaton, a much-beloved wife, mom, grandma, and friend, departed this world on January 28, 2026, at the age of 75, after a lengthy illness.

Patty was born in Kansas City, Mo., in 1950, and loved telling tales of her childhood home on Blue River Road that only had an outhouse for a bathroom.

For the last 49 years, she lived in Shawnee, Kan., after her home in Olathe, Kan., was destroyed by a tornado in 1977.

Patty attended Shawnee Mission West and worked in her youth as a nanny, waitress, typist, Katz cosmetics counter clerk, and dental assistant. However, her heart’s true vocation was homemaker.

Patty devoted her life to her husband and five kids. Her twice-widowed grandmother (Granny) lived in the home with them for a number of years, with Patty’s mom living next door in a house built just for her.

Patty’s door was always open. Family and friends could count on her to listen with care, sharing both life’s laughs and sadness, and to provide whatever food could be found in the fridge or pantry. Sunday brunch at home with the kids and grandkids was a cherished, decades-long tradition.

Her favorite hobby was listening to music. Although a superfan of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani in particular, Patty would surprise you with musical knowledge spanning many genres and times, from Bob Marley to Janis Joplin to Keith Green.

Patty also was a woman of quiet but devout Christian faith, and she loved reading God’s Word.

She is survived by her husband, Tommy, of the home; sons Chad Bettes, Ryan Keaton, and Dustin Keaton; and daughters Kimberly Keaton and Breonna Amis (Chris), all of Shawnee.

Grandchildren include Tomas, Steven, Logan, Parker, Ryann, Brynn, and Brooklynn Keaton; Laurel Zarda; Eamon Wingate; and Jaden, Mason, Sylas, and Aggie Amis.

Patty was preceded in death by her mother, Agnes Pulliam, and brothers Jim Skivers and Mike Henkel. Her lone surviving sibling is Debbie Pulliam, of Kansas City, Kan., but she also considered lifelong friends Sandy Lowe and Linda Jordan to be her soul sisters.

Patty’s love and loyalty were truly remarkable. She gave and gave and gave — and will be enormously missed.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.