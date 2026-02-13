As plans for the new Chiefs headquarters and training facility move forward in Olathe, another Hunt family-backed project is too.

Developers celebrated the start of construction of Halo Ridge, an ultra-accessible entertainment and hospitality district, with a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday afternoon.

Located at the southwest corner of 119th Street and Renner Boulevard, the $320 million project will feature an amusement park, medical facility and sports arena — all designed for people with disabilities.

Speaking at the event were Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Olathe Mayor John Bacon alongside Lamar Hunt Jr. and James Arkell, the project’s innovators and backers.

“We have a lot of work to be done, but we want to take this opportunity to thank everyone and celebrate all the people that helped us get here today,” Arkell said.

Arkell is the Chief Operating Officer of the project’s developers Loretto Holdings, which is run by his father-in-law, Hunt Jr., the son of Kansas City Chiefs’ founder Lamar Hunt.

The Hunt family’s other major project in Olathe is also gearing up, about two miles away from the amusement park

In December, Hunt Jr.’s brother and CEO of the Chiefs, Clark Hunt, announced that the new headquarters and training facility for the team will be located at College Boulevard and Ridgeview Road.

About Halo Ridge

Arkell has seen firsthand the challenges faced by people with disabilities and their families. His son Michael was born with a genetic condition that requires him to use a wheelchair and feeding tube.

Constantly running into accessibility barriers with Michael inspired Arkell’s vision for Halo Ridge.

The 64-acre development will be a place for both health care and fun.

One feature will be the Halo Care Collective, a medical facility “designed to eliminate fragmented care” by being a one-stop shop for people with disabilities and their caregivers.

At the facility, patients can receive physical and behavioral therapy, dental and vision care and other medical services. The building will also house legal and financial planning services.

The centerpiece of Halo Ridge is Michael’s WonderWorld, named after Michael Arkell, a fully inclusive sports-themed amusement park. People who use wheelchairs will be able to stay in their chairs while riding the attractions.

Arkell said past visits to other amusement parks with Michael have been difficult because he has to be taken out of his wheelchair for every ride.

“They have a handicap lane where we go by everybody who’s staring at us, then we remove him from the chair and hold on for dear life hoping he doesn’t fly off into the universe,” Arkell told the Post in October.

Halo Ridge will also have a 5,500-seat sports arena with two ice rinks and a flexible, multi-purpose space for sports like gymnastics and dance along with adaptive sports programs.

Developers said the site will also have a fully accessible hotel — the first of its kind in the world.

Arkell said Halo Ridge will go beyond what’s required by the federal Americans with Disabilities Act and that it aims to address even small accessibility barriers. For example, the hotel will have poles for things like feeding bags available.

Arkell emphasized that the development, which will also have retail shops and restaurants, will be for everyone.

“If you have a unique set of abilities, we will be able to accommodate those,” Arkell said. “But this is not a theme park for (only) special needs.”

The groundbreaking

Dozens of community members attended Thursday’s groundbreaking. Local leaders praised the development.

Kelly said Halo Ridge strikes a balance between practical and play.

“The vision is bold, the direction is clear, and the outcome will be life changing for so many,” Kelly said.

Bacon thanked Hunt Jr. and Arkell for choosing Olathe for Halo Ridge.

“Olathe is committed to building a city where everyone has the ability to reach their full potential, where people of all ages and abilities can thrive,” Bacon said. “And everyone has access to the high quality of life that defines Olathe.”

Funding

Like the planned Chiefs headquarters and training facility nearby, Halo Ridge is using STAR bond financing.

Kansas Sales Tax and Revenue bonds are a financing tool used to support entertainment and tourism districts.

The Kansas Department of Commerce approved up to $65 million in STAR bonds for the project. Developers will use state and local sales taxes earned from Halo Ridge to pay back the debt and interest over roughly 20 years.

State and local tax incentives will cover about $100 million of the project.

What’s next

Construction on the development will now begin. While Halo Ridge includes many different components, the plan is to have it open all at once, likely in early 2027.

Developers estimate 725,000 people will visit Halo Ridge every year.