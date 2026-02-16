September 21, 1939 – February 10, 2026

Loretta Gifford, age 86, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2026.

She was a cherished member of her community and will be remembered for her strength, her warm smile, and the love she shared with family and friends.

Loretta was born on September 21, 1939, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Orville and Beulah McGrew. She graduated from Rosedale High School in Kansas City, Kansas, in 1957. After high school she met and married Carl Wiseman. They had three beautiful children together. Later they divorced.

Throughout her life, Loretta held several jobs. She worked as a secretary at Southwestern Life in Kansas City, Missouri, and later became a realtor with Eugene D. Brown in Overland Park, Kansas. However, her greatest joy came from opening her pizza restaurant, Humphrey Klinkers, in Stanley, Kansas, which she later renamed Gifford’s Pizza. She truly loved her employees, many of whom were students from Blue Valley High School, along with members of her own family. With great sadness, she eventually closed the restaurant after many wonderful years and later worked for Vanguard Airlines, ending her career at National Seminars before retiring.

Loretta found great joy in reading, especially autobiographies. She loved dining out with family and friends, singing, going to church, and taking scenic drives. She was deeply proud to be a Kansan and had a special love for all animals. Above all, she treasured traveling with loved ones, especially her lifelong friends, Joann Turner and Edna Sourk.

Loretta is survived by her three children: Steven Wiseman (Marilyn), Christopher Wiseman (Pam), and Lora Hiers (Jim); eight grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one niece; and one nephew.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Donald McGrew; sister-in-law, Judy McGrew; niece, Patty (McGrew) Nelson; and nephew, Michael McGrew.

Loretta will be entombed on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. at Johnson County Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Loretta’s memory to any of her favorite charities:

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital — https://www.stjude.org

ASPCA — https://www.aspca.org

American Diabetes Association — https://www.diabetes.org

American Cancer Society — https://www.cancer.org

Loretta will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.