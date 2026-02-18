fbpx
Clarrissa Ann Hall

July 6, 1947 – February 16, 2026

Clarissa Ann (Stephens) Hall, 78, of Basehor, Kansas, passed away on Monday, February 16, 2026.

She was born on July 6, 1947, in Kansas City, Kansas, the daughter of Brock E. and Lillian G. (Killingsworth) Stephens.

Clarissa was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her loving husband, Albert of Basehor, Kansas, her son Albert Jr. (Jessica) Hall of Lenexa, Kansas; grandchildren Tyler (Sara) Hall of Lenexa, Kansas, Kelsey (Mylan) Chelesnik of Kansas City, Kansas, and Kensey (Cameron) Mitchell of Bonner Springs, Kansas; great-grandchildren Ella Maya Hall and Jaxson Lee Mitchell.

Services will be held at Charter Funerals-Shawnee Mission, 10250 W 63rd St. Merriam, Kansas 66203 at 12:00 p.m., on Monday, February 23, 2026, with a visitation starting the hour prior. Her final resting place will be at Pleasant View Cemetery, 6100 Quivira Road, Shawnee, Kansas 66216 following the service.

Obituary published by Charter Funerals.

