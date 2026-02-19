fbpx
Juliana Garcia
Juliana Garcia
Local Business
1 min. read

Trader Joe’s confirms plans to open new location in Merriam

The grocery store announced last week what city officials shared last summer: that Trader Joe's will anchor Merriam Grand Station Marketplace.

Trader Joe's sign. Photo credit Shutterstock.

Trader Joe’s is officially opening a grocery store in Merriam.

For the first time last week in a press release, the California-based grocery store confirmed plans to open a new location at Merriam Grand Station Marketplace. This is the Antioch Library redevelopment off of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road.

“We’ve consulted our maps and compass and have found a terrific location for a store in Merriam, KS,” the company wrote in the press release. “We are proud to be joining the neighborhood, and to continue our commitment to providing nourishment to the surrounding communities through our Neighborhood Shares program.”

While this is the first time Trader Joe’s itself has publicly acknowledged the Merriam store, Trader Joe’s has been the known centerpiece of the $102 redevelopment project since June 2025.

This is the first grocery store in Merriam since 2018

The Trader Joe’s construction is well underway as of January 2026. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Since 2018, when Hen House at the Merriam Town Center shopping area closed, Merriam has lacked a grocery store within city limits.

Trader Joe’s will be the first grocery store in Merriam in nearly a decade — something residents have wanted since Hen House left.

The grocery store will occupy a 12,500-square foot space at Merriam Grand Station Marketplace, a redevelopment on the north side of Shawnee Mission Parkway that complements the already-built Merriam Grand Station just to the south.

Plans for Merriam Grand Station Marketplace also call for one or two sit-down restaurants near Trader Joe’s and, on the same stretch of Shawnee Mission Parkway near Ikea Way, an apartment complex with more than 200 units.

Trader Joe’s eyes an opening this year

  • Construction on the Trader Joe’s in Merriam is well underway — and has been for months now.
  • The grocery store has no firm opening date just yet, but plans to be operating in 2026.
  • “Our Crew is working hard so we can open our doors in 2026,” the Feb. 13 press release reads.
About the author

👋 Hi! I’m Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor’s degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at juliana@johnsoncountypost.com.

