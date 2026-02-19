October 19, 1952 — February 13, 2026

Prairie Village

Susan Gayle Malone (73) went to be home with the Lord early Friday morning, February 13. She peacefully passed surrounded by loved ones in the Intensive Care Unit at St. Lukes South in Overland Park, KS after a battle spanning decades of Heart Disease and a myriad of other health concerns. She fought bravely all the way to the end and never once complained.

Susan was born at St. Lukes on the Country Club Plaza in the fall of 1952 on October 9 and grew up in Shawnee, Kansas under the tender care of her parents Joe and Carolyn Marshall and graduated high school from Shawnee Mission Northwest.

Susan excelled in writing and had a very creative gene, she came by it naturally because of her rich ancestral heritage in artistry and archeological anthropology that spans back to the Revolutionary War. Her Great Aunt Fannie Belle Collins was an honorary inductee of the Blackfeet Tribe at Glacier National Park in August 1934, a member of Daughters of the American Revolution and the Arrowhead Mineral Club while her Grandfather Harry was a Sign maker, an Archeologist and Bow maker in Sedalia, MO. He and his wife Flossie had an extensive Arrowhead collection. Susan was very proud of her family history.

She was a daddy’s girl at heart and loved visiting the family farm in Windsor, Missouri as a young girl with her sister Peggy. Their father, Joe Marshall retired from General Motors after 37 years which reasons why Susan would have such a love for muscle cars. Suzie owned a 1970 Charger, an AMX and Dodge Demon and she even traveled Cross Country behind the wheel of a Big Rig.

Susan loved to travel and often remembered her fun in California and roadtrips to Wyoming and Tennessee. She especially loved the trip to Hawaii with Peggy and her parents when she was younger. In her sixties she would venture out to North Carolina and Georgia, but her last trip would be this past year to The Black Hills of South Dakota. Accompanied by her Grandkids and immediate family, picking up trinkets and mementos along the way to remember it by.

A social butterfly to say the least. She could get along with anyone at anytime, which made her loved by all, especially those she worked with. Some of her fondest memories were with the Maggie Jones crew, Costellos, Japers Italian Restaurant and Tommy Austin Studios where she remained in close contact. She would want to thank each of you for always loving her and being a true friend.

Like her Mother Carolyn, Susan had a real affinity with jewelry and loved to collect. Some of her favorites were fiery Opals, turquoise bracelets, earrings and anything with a southwest flare. She always wanted to pop in to the local shops when traveling or sometimes shop on tv at all hours of the night, sipping Cabernet and listening to the some of her favorite bands, like the Moody Blues and Van Morrison. Some nights, if she wasn’t shopping, you could find her snuggled up watching a classic movie on TCN with anything directed by John Houston or Hitchcock. Some of her favorite actors included the likes of Bogart, Peter Lorre, Richard Burton, Robert Mitchum, Ava Gardner, Lauren Bacall, Sydney Greenstreet, Paul Newman, Jimmy Stewart, Tommy Lee Jones and the late great Robert Duval. One of her favorite movies of all time was Lonesome Dove.

She fell in love and married Tom Malone on September 24th 1983 and would’ve been married forty-three years this September. Together they bought a modest house in Prairie Village, Kansas and raised a family. Throughout the years she enjoyed many hobbies and her backyard was always filled with beautiful plants and flowers of all colors. Her pride and joy being the large elephant ears that she took care of year after year. Suzie had quite the green thumb. She spent a lot of time in their garden getting ready for The Big Annual Heirloom Tomato Sale. Where she of course, used her artistic abilities to create signs to place around the neighborhood. Their Annual tomato sale became a well known event around the neighborhood and was a chance for her to get to know others in her community. Gardening and horticulture paled in comparison though to her ability to wield a kitchen. Her love of cooking was inherited from her mother, where either of them knew how to whip up anything from scratch that was sure to delight. Some of her favorites were shrimp scampi or just a simple good ole’ fashioned hamburger, no cheese. Her Christmas cookies, carved of little reindeer, snowmen, jingle bells and various other Holiday themed cut outs were carefully decorated using homemade frosting with a personal touch.

She often took family trips to places like Pomona lake and Pomme de Terre where she could be found out fishing everyone or setting up camp.

Susan wholeheartedly believed in the death, burial and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ and loved God with all her heart, all her soul and all her mind. This was her moral compass and she truly embodied the fruits of the Spirit in Galatians 5:22 which are Love, Joy, Peace, long-suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness and temperance. She was quick to forgive, but didn’t suffer a fool. It was her love for Jesus that enabled her to develop strong, genuine, personal relationships with people. The most of all was with her Son, Matthew.

She had a deep devotion to him and became a scout mom, taking part in the events and fundraisers, wrote for the school newspaper, organized school carnivals, was a PTA member and enrolled him into Bushidokan Martial Arts when he was eight years old. Which proved to be the second best thing she would’ve ever done for him. The first was sharing the Gospel and the love of Jesus. Matthew would at a young age accept Jesus Christ as his own personal Lord and savior, through her faithfulness.

Susan was no stranger to adversity either, on her 18th birthday she was stricken with Crohn’s disease which almost took her life. Then at 49 she was diagnosed with a descending aortic aneurysm and was put in a medically induced coma for over forty days, beating the odds, she returned to work that following year. Almost ten years later, she went in for another major surgery to replace her aortic valve, where another aneurysm was discovered on her ascending aortic arch. Both of those were repaired and replaced. She was also afflicted by permanent AFIB, which required a pacemaker/defibrillator. If that wasn’t enough, she had severe crippling arthritis in her hands and neck and just a few years ago, she was diagnosed with yet another aneurysm.

Malnourished and sick, she never let on once that she was down for the count. She battled through it and always found the silver lining in all things. Which was usually accompanied by a smile and a joke, derived from her dry and sometimes morbid sense of humor. She felt like life was too short so she never took herself too seriously.

She was happiest when she was with her son. Whether that was standing by him at his Eagle Scout Court of Honor, watching him teach Karate or traveling thousands of miles to sit in his corner at his full contact fights. Where he went undefeated and even won a Kansas State Champion Title. She was loved dearly by the Martial Arts Community, which included some of the greatest World Champions and fighters in history, because of her humble Warrior Spirit.

Mrs. Malone was also a strong advocate for the unborn, Samaritans Purse and other biblically sound organizations that aligned with her morals. She had a very generous spirit and would give the shirt off her back for someone in need, even though it may have been a size extra small. Her charitable contributions were something she kept quiet and was not easily impressed by worldly possessions, fame or fortune and her meekness spoke volumes. She was “The real McCoy.”

Towards the last decade of her life she found the most joy in watching her son grow into his own, pursuing his own American dream by settling down and starting a family. She gained a daughter-in-law whom she loved dearly and two little grandchildren, who she adored profoundly. Her family remained faithful until the end and never left her side. She lived an honest life. A life full of faith, joy and laughs and will be missed continually in all things. Susan is preceded in death by Joe and Carolyn Marshall and survived by husband, Thomas Malone, son, Matthew Malone and sister, Peggy Williams. She leaves behind daughter-in-law, Ashley Malone and two beautiful granddaughters, Evelyn (Evie) Jo Malone (4yrs) and Eleanor (Ellie) Mae Malone (2yrs) that will continue to carry on her legacy.

Public Memorial Services will be held at the Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203

March 1, 2026

Visitation – 5:00pm CST

Memorial Services – 6:00pm CST

Susan’s wishes were to be cremated and then later interned at Memorial Park Cemetery at 3306 Greenridge Road., Sedalia, MO 65301 next to her Parents Joe and Carolyn Marshall, and her Ancestors Harry and Florence Collins from Sedalia, MO alongside Roy and Rowena from Windsor, MO. Private services will be determined by the family at a later date.

She would smile at a Memorial Contribution made to PreBorn or Samaritans Purse.

To send Flowers to the Family please send to Amos Family Funeral Home.

