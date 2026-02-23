JCCC Updates: CavGuarantee Scholarship expands to all Kansas counties, qualified KC Metro students

Starting with the upcoming 2026-2027 financial aid year, Johnson County Community College (JCCC) will expand eligibility for the CavGuarantee scholarship to high school and homeschooled students throughout Kansas and to those who qualify for JCCC Metro Rate tuition .

CavGuarantee is a $1,000 minimum first-year scholarship JCCC promises to incoming high school graduates from Johnson County, the state of Kansas, (and now, Kansas City Metro students who live in zip codes beginning with 640 and 641) with a 3.25 or higher unweighted cumulative GPA.

Steps to apply

To qualify for the CavGuarantee, the student must complete the following steps before April 1 of their senior year.

Submit a JCCC Admission Application Students must be degree- or certificate-seeking, which they can declare on the application for admission. Submit their official 7th-semester high school transcript. Complete the primary JCCC Scholarship Application

JCCC has one scholarship application, and students who apply are automatically considered for hundreds of other scholarships available to JCCC students. JCCC administered more than $31.5 million in financial aid to students during the 2024-2025 aid year; in addition, the JCCC Foundation awarded more than $1.7 million in student scholarships in 2025.

CavGuarantee Scholarship details

Scholarship funds will be disbursed over the student’s first two semesters, with $500 in the fall semester. Students must have a cumulative JCCC GPA of 2.0 to receive the $500 minimum in the spring semester.

Requirements:

Enrollment at JCCC must begin the fall semester after high school graduation.

The student must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours.

in at least 12 credit hours. The student must be working toward a degree or certificate.

The CavGuarantee Scholarship is non-renewable, and the scholarship is not stackable with other institutional scholarships. If the student is eligible for another institutional scholarship of greater value, that scholarship will replace the CavGuarantee.

Learn more

“We are thrilled to expand the CavGuarantee for our neighbors right next door to Johnson County,” said Ashley Jost, Supervisor of Scholarships, Outreach & Communication. “We hope that high school seniors will take the next steps to secure this opportunity to establish a strong financial foundation for their first year in college. JCCC strives to provide access for learning and success, and we’re confident this expansion will transform lives and strengthen even more of our local communities.”