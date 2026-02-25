Taylor-Made Homefront: With pre-inspections, the best offense is a good defense

By Chad Taylor, the Taylor-Made Team

One of the most joyful moments for a seller is hearing the words, “You’re under contract.”

The very next emotion? Fear.

Fear of the upcoming whole house inspection.

Sellers imagine their well-loved home being picked apart line by line. Buyers, meanwhile, are losing sleep wondering if the house they just fell in love with is hiding a cracked foundation, a failing sewer line, or something far worse.

Inspections create anxiety on both sides of the table.

There is a better way.

The Case for the Pre-Inspection

A pre-inspection is exactly what it sounds like. A full home inspection completed before the property ever hits the market.

Instead of waiting for a buyer’s inspector to hand you a punch list after you have already negotiated price, you uncover everything upfront. Then you and your agent decide what actually matters.

We typically focus on:

Active leaks

Safety issues such as electrical concerns or carbon monoxide risks

Structural concerns

Major mechanical items

In other words, the things that any reasonable buyer would flag.

The goal is not to make the home perfect. The goal is to remove the landmines.

“Aren’t You Just Opening a Can of Worms?”

Short answer. No.

The buyer is almost always going to do their own inspection anyway. Their inspector will likely uncover many of the same items.

The difference is leverage.

If the seller discovers issues first, they stay in the driver’s seat. They choose which repairs to make. They hire the contractor. They control the timeline and cost.

If the buyer discovers the issues, they are now in the driver’s seat. And they are making repair requests after you have already agreed on price.

That is a very different negotiation.

When a home is marketed as pre-inspected, and the big ticket concerns have already been addressed, it helps defend the list price and often strengthens your position during negotiations.

Other Real Benefits We’ve Seen

Stronger offers.

In multiple offer situations, buyers tend to bid more aggressively when they understand the condition of the home. Certainty creates confidence. Confidence creates stronger offers.

Fewer surprises.

Years ago, I learned a simple lesson. Do not surprise your boss. Once you are under contract, the buyer is kind of like the boss.

A surprise defect can derail negotiations or worse, cause a cancellation. And when a home falls back on the market, it does so with a black eye. Future buyers always wonder what happened.

As-is becomes realistic.

When sellers complete a pre-inspection and address key issues, buyers are often far more comfortable accepting the home in its present condition. They may still perform their own inspection for peace of mind, but major renegotiations become far less common.

Good faith matters.

Providing a pre-inspection signals transparency. It sets the tone. Real estate transactions have energy to them. When a seller leads with clarity and honesty, it often comes back around during negotiations.

Reduced risk after closing.

I am not a lawyer, but common sense says this. It is hard to argue that a seller hid something when they provided a detailed inspection report upfront. When in doubt, disclose. A thorough seller’s disclosure paired with a pre-inspection dramatically reduces the risk of post-closing disputes.

Inspections do not have to be scary. They just need to be handled strategically.

In today’s market, preparation wins. The sellers who feel the calmest during inspections are rarely the luckiest. They are the most prepared.

If you have questions about whether a pre-inspection makes sense for your home, I am always happy to walk through it with you.

Because the goal is not just getting under contract.

It is getting to closing without unnecessary drama.