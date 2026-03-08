fbpx
Overland Park flocks downtown for St. Pat’s parade — Check out our photos

ICYMI: Here are a few close-up snapshots of last weekend's St. Patrick's Day festivities in downtown Overland Park.

Hundreds of people huddled in downtown Overland Park Saturday morning for the annual St. Patrick's Day parade. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Overcast conditions and a chilly wind didn’t keep hundreds of people from flocking to downtown Overland Park to watch the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday.

The parade began at 79th Street and Floyd Street. From there, it moved west on 79th toward Santa Fe Drive before heading south on Santa Fe through the heart of downtown before ending at the roundabout near Thompson Park.

Take a look at some of the Post’s photos from Saturday’s festivities in Overland Park:

