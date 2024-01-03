Five-car fender bender stalls traffic on Quivira in Overland Park

One person has minor injuries after a five-vehicle crash in Overland Park on Tuesday evening.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the area of 109th Street and Quivira Road for a possible injury crash at 5:49 p.m.

Arriving police officers reported that five vehicles were involved and were blocking the two right lanes of northbound Quivira just south of 109th.

Firefighters and paramedics checked all of the involved drivers and passengers for injuries.

One driver, only identified as a woman in her 50s, was transported by Johnson County Med-Act ambulance to a nearby hospital to get checked out.

Everyone else involved in the crash refused treatment at the scene.

All lanes of Quivira reopened at about 6:30 p.m.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.