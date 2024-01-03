The Overland Park Police Department wants to buy a new BearCat armored vehicle as well as new drones and emergency response equipment.

In December, the Overland Park City Council Public Safety Committee voted to recommend approval of the new equipment in two separate votes.

Both purchases require the city to waive the formal bid process and will cost roughly $460,000 altogether.

BearCat tank to replace 20-year-old armored vehicle

The largest portion of the new police department equipment cost discussed in December at the Public Safety Committee is for a new armored tanker vehicle.

Police Captain Kelly Hasz told the committee that the city acquired its current BearCat vehicle in 2005 through the MidAmerica Regional Council as part of a Homeland Security grant initiative following 9/11.

He said, given the vehicle’s age, it’s getting harder to repair it since some of the parts are no longer made and maintenance has become more expensive. Additionally, in 2023, Hasz said the police tank broke down in the field.

The replacement armored vehicle, which weighs less and has the same safety features, is expected to cost about $360,000 with a trade-in credit. Lenco Industries, the manufacturer, will take a year to build it, but this agreement would lock in that price.

Overland Park police are expanding its drone program

The department started using drones in 2018, Police Captain Richard Breshears said last month. The planned addition of two BRINC drones brings the device count to seven, which are operated by roughly 20 officers who are certified by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Breshears said the devices are used to help with searches and crime scene documentation among other functions. The Lemur drones from BRINC are expected to be durable and have two-way communication capabilities.

As well as the two new drones, OPPD also wants to acquire two wireless Ball devices from BRINC. This equipment is a two-way communication device that can be deployed for negotiations, natural disasters or other emergencies.

For example, in a building collapse scenario, the ball can be dropped into debris to allow first responders to communicate with people who are trapped.

The equipment from BRINC will cost the city just shy of $100,000. Breshears said the money comes from civil asset forfeiture funds.

Next steps:

The purchases go before the Overland Park City Council next for a final vote.

The city council expects to vote on the items during one of its January meetings.

Keep reading: Overland Park Police completes international trust building initiative