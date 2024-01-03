A new locally owned shop geared toward men’s apparel is on its way to Johnson County.

Owner Chad Denham plans to open his first clothing store, Newton James, in downtown Overland Park.

Denham said he hopes to open the store this spring — either mid-March or early April.

Newton James will operate at 7221 W. 80th St.

The store will move into a space off 80th Street, near Vintage ’78 Wine Bar and Parisi.

Freestyle Poke previously occupied the space, before it closed during the summer of 2023.

Once Newton James opens, Denham said it will likely operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Newton James will serve as a “lifestyle store” for men

Denham said that excluding athletic wear, the store will carry just about every men’s wear item — from sweaters and pants to travel bags and shoes.

He described the store’s inventory of Newton James as having both American stylings and British influence.

The store itself will also undergo renovations to become a “masculine” space, with library plywood paneling and a snooker table at the front of the store.

“I’m trying to do things a little bit differently,” he said. “There will be a couple of brands that I’ll have that you can find locally, but most of it is going to be new to the area.”

The store’s name has a family tie

The store’s namesake is Denham’s grandfather, and Denham said the store will feature a large photo of him from the 1950s.

Denham said he’s always had a knack for clothes and worked in retail as a kid, before trying his hand in custom clothing (such as “made-to-measure” suits) for clients across the country in the past few years.

He’s wanted to own his own store for years, and he said he hopes to fill a gap in the local market for higher-end men’s clothing at more of a middle-ground price.

“I’m excited about just creating a really cool space for men to feel like they can come in, be men and shop and feel good about it,” he said. “I think when people walk in, it’s gonna speak for itself.”

Want more business news? Local bookstore taking over former downtown Overland Park wine cellar