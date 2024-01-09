After being seemingly divided on some issues enumerated in the city’s legislative platform for 2024 just a month ago, the Overland Park City Council has come to a consensus.

The city’s legislative agenda includes some of the standard items that have long been part of the list — such as preserving home rule authority and keeping city elections nonpartisan — but also features some new topics, including support for a “bipartisan solution” for Medicaid expansion in Kansas.

What is a legislative agenda?

Cities and local governments routinely create platforms for their state and federal lawmakers ahead of new sessions or with a new calendar year.

These legislative platforms and agendas tell those lawmakers what the leaders of the local governments hope to see prioritized, considered or protected.

Most Johnson County cities and the county government itself have their own; other organizations, like the League of Kansas Municipalities, put out their own too.

Municipal governments also can task outside firms with lobbying for their interests at the state and federal levels.

Overland Park approved a new platform

The city council ultimately voted 11-0 to adopt the platform for 2024.

“I just wanted to express appreciation to all the colleagues around the table,” Councilmember Melissa Cheatham said. “I think we had some really healthy discussions where people came from different perspectives and were open to learning more about an issue and learning more about where their colleagues were coming from.”

Councilmember Jeff Cox was absent during the discussion of the platform in the preceding committee of the whole meeting on Monday and also for the vote during the regularly scheduled city council meeting.

Overland Park supports a “bipartisan solution” for Medicaid

One of the more contentious issues, Medicaid expansion eventually gained support across the majority of the city council.

During the committee of the whole meeting, councilmembers eventually came to a consensus about the language for this new section, which throws the city’s support behind finding an across-the-aisle solution to Medicaid expansion.

During a Dec. 18 Committee of the Whole where the platform was discussed first, Cox was strongly opposed to inclusion of Medicaid expansion in the city’s legislative agenda. He called it a political issue, saying it was “just delusional” to think otherwise and questioning whether the city should put a dog in the fight.

Councilmember Jim Kite, who was initially one of the more hesitant councilmembers on including the issue in the platform, offered language to the adopted policy statement that encourages lawmakers to consider the funding mechanism in case federal funds dry up.

Overland Park isn’t alone in placing this issue on their legislative agenda — the League of Kansas Municipalities, the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce and Johnson County government have as well.

The Overland Park Medicaid expansion section now says:

“As a major medical hub for the State of Kansas, the City supports a renewed bipartisan solution regarding the expansion of Medicaid to allow hospitals and emergency medical services (EMS) access to federal funding, helping cities maintain and provide critical services for residents and specifically addressing future funding so that if federal funding is discontinued there will be no increased burden to taxpayers.”

The city wants control of firearm rules on city property

Overland Park also wants to see state law changed to permit local governments to set their own rules about “the carrying and sale of guns … in public buildings, public amenities and at public activities and events centered around children.”

This would, if adopted, essentially give local governments the power to limit the carrying of firearms in a building like city hall, the Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead and the Overland Park Convention Center. Businesses already have the right to limit firearm possession in their establishments, but under state law, a city government does not.

Kite worried that some of the new language included in this existing section would have some kind of constitutional implications if the city someday decided to prevent gun shows from operating at the convention center, but he ultimately supported the section revisions.

Councilmember Scott Mosher, who previously expressed doubt about including this issue on the platform, said Monday he’d come around to it.

“If we don’t want guns in our place of business, that should be our choice,” he said. “I think there’s a happy medium there.”

Additionally, the city also “supports concealed carry training to be required for any individual who desires to conceal a firearm on their person.”

Overland Park backs removal of racist language from deeds

Overland Park also added language to an existing section of its platform pertaining to the promotion of equality.

This section, which initially focused on a statewide nondiscrimination ordinance , includes reference to the city’s support to “redact discriminatory language from recorded plats and covenants” while preserving the original property records.

Historically, some Johnson County communities kept out people of color and Jewish families by barring them from owning a property in the property’s deed.

During the 2023 session, Roeland Park drafted bills that would remove that language but the Kansas Legislature didn’t take them up .

Find Overland Park’s adopted 2024 legislative agenda here.

