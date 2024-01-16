Olathe has accepted a $2.3 million loan from the state to help in its effort to replace water pipes made from lead and galvanized steel.

Last Tuesday, the Olathe City Council voted 7-0 to accept the loan funds from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Olathe operates its own municipal water utility separate from WaterOne.

The loan comes out of the state’s revolving loan fund, which Mayor John Bacon said aims to help communities protect and improve the health and safety of local public water supplies.

In Olathe’s case, the money goes toward the city’s Pipe Replacement and Education Program. Nearly half of the loan — about 49% — is eligible for forgiveness down the line.

Olathe has been dealing with lead pipes for years

In accordance with federal Lead and Copper Rule Revision requirements, Olathe has been working to replace all of its remaining water service lines that are made of lead or galvanized steel over the past few years.

The federal government banned the use of lead water lines in new construction projects decades ago but until recently, there were no rules in place that required water utility providers to keep track of where such lines were. There were also no rules requiring lead water lines to be removed.

Per the city’s pipe replacement and education website, the health impacts of exposure to lead through drinking water can cause chronic conditions, harm the kidneys and brain and “interfere with the production of red blood cells that carry oxygen to all parts of the body.” Galvanized steel lines can also introduce lead to the water due to corrosion over time.

That being said Olathe has corrosion control measures in place that are meant to stop lead particles from getting into the water.

The KDHE loan will help cover the cost of replacing about 230 of water lines in residential areas with high poverty rates, Bacon said last week. He and newly seated Councilmember Matthew Schoonover both applauded city staff for proactively applying for the loan in 2022.

Next steps:

Olathe has been building an inventory of its water service line materials over the past several months using a community survey .

. Later this year, the city has to submit that inventory to KDHE and create a replacement plan for pipes made from lead.

Federal rules require the city to replace a portion of the offending service lines annually, starting next year.

However, Olathe has already begun the process of replacing water lines that are out of compliance .

