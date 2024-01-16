fbpx
Lucie Krisman
Business

Local grocery chain owner plans to take over shuttered Overland Park Walmart

A new international grocery store is on its way to Johnson County.

The owner of a Kansas City-based El Mercado Fresco, a Hispanic grocery store chain with five locations on both sides of the state line, will soon set up shop in the Overland Park space formerly occupied by a long-standing Walmart Neighborhood Market that closed last year.

Overland Park Walmart
This now-shuttered Walmart at 103rd and Metcalf will become an international grocery store. File photo.

The store will operate at 10303 Metcalf Ave.

  • Ben Hassine, a Carthage Real Estate Group agent representing the project, said the store anticipates a March or April opening.
  • In the meantime, the space will undergo renovations.
  • While the store’s name has not yet been finalized, it is currently listed on ePlace, the city of Overland Park’s online database of permits and licenses, as “World Fresh Market.”
  • The store will be part of the Metcalf 103 shopping center at 103rd and Metcalf.

The store will offer traditional and international groceries

  • The store will be under the same ownership as El Mercado Fresco.
  • El Mercado Fresco has stores on the Kansas and Missouri sides of Kansas City, but this new store will be the first Johnson County operation for the company.
  • However, Hassine said this new store will offer both “traditional” groceries and international groceries from across the world — and it won’t have the same name or inventory as El Mercado Fresco stores.

Walmart Neighborhood Market closed last summer

  • At the time of its closure, Walmart Neighborhood Market had operated at 10303 Metcalf Ave. for two decades.
  • The retail giant pegged the Overland Park store as one of 20 stores across the country that had “underperformed” in recent years.
  • To date, the company still has Johnson County Neighborhood Market stores in Overland Park, Shawnee, Olathe and Westwood.

