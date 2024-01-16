A new international grocery store is on its way to Johnson County.

The owner of a Kansas City-based El Mercado Fresco, a Hispanic grocery store chain with five locations on both sides of the state line, will soon set up shop in the Overland Park space formerly occupied by a long-standing Walmart Neighborhood Market that closed last year.

The store will operate at 10303 Metcalf Ave.

Ben Hassine, a Carthage Real Estate Group agent representing the project, said the store anticipates a March or April opening.

In the meantime, the space will undergo renovations.

While the store’s name has not yet been finalized, it is currently listed on ePlace, the city of Overland Park’s online database of permits and licenses, as “World Fresh Market.”

The store will be part of the Metcalf 103 shopping center at 103rd and Metcalf.

The store will offer traditional and international groceries

The store will be under the same ownership as El Mercado Fresco.

El Mercado Fresco has stores on the Kansas and Missouri sides of Kansas City, but this new store will be the first Johnson County operation for the company.

However, Hassine said this new store will offer both “traditional” groceries and international groceries from across the world — and it won’t have the same name or inventory as El Mercado Fresco stores.

Walmart Neighborhood Market closed last summer

At the time of its closure, Walmart Neighborhood Market had operated at 10303 Metcalf Ave. for two decades.

The retail giant pegged the Overland Park store as one of 20 stores across the country that had “underperformed” in recent years.

To date, the company still has Johnson County Neighborhood Market stores in Overland Park, Shawnee, Olathe and Westwood.

