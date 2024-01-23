A local Mexican restaurant plans to soon expand its footprint in Johnson County.
VIVA Tacos & Tequila aims to open a new location in Olathe in the next few months.
VIVA Tacos & Tequila will operate at 11935 S. Black Bob Road
- The restaurant will move into a space on the western side of the Olathe Pointe shopping center.
- The Wahlburgers restaurant previously occupied the space, before it shuttered at the beginning of 2022.
- Once VIVA Tacos & Tequila opens, the restaurant will operate from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, said Manager Emmanuel Perez.
VIVA Tacos & Tequila offers ‘a new take’ on Mexican fare
- The restaurant’s menu features a range of tacos, from grilled chicken and chorizo to pork carnitas and mushroom tacos.
- In addition to tacos, the restaurant offers smaller bites like empanadas and larger items like the “el gordo burrito” (a large burrito with chicken, chorizo, pineapple, rice and beans).
- VIVA Tacos & Tequila also serves an extensive cocktail menu, including margaritas and mixed drinks.
This marks VIVA Tacos & Tequila’s second location
- The original VIVA Tacos & Tequila operates at 5031 W. 135th St.
- It has operated at its Leawood digs since 2022.
- Perez said he hopes to see the restaurant expand into other Johnson County cities as well, aside from Leawood and Olathe.
