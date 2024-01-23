Hi! I’m Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post.

My work reporting on local government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe: THANK YOU!If you aren’t a subscriber yet, please support our work by trying one today — your first month is just $1



Here’s a little about me and my background:

I’m a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.