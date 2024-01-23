fbpx
Subscribe

|

Lucie Krisman
Lucie Krisman
Food & Drink

Leawood Mexican restaurant expanding with new JoCo spot

Share this story:

Olathe VIVA Tacos & Tequila
Photo via VIVA Tacos & Tequila Facebook page.

A local Mexican restaurant plans to soon expand its footprint in Johnson County.

VIVA Tacos & Tequila aims to open a new location in Olathe in the next few months.

VIVA Tacos & Tequila will operate at 11935 S. Black Bob Road

  • The restaurant will move into a space on the western side of the Olathe Pointe shopping center.
  • The Wahlburgers restaurant previously occupied the space, before it shuttered at the beginning of 2022.
  • Once VIVA Tacos & Tequila opens, the restaurant will operate from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, said Manager Emmanuel Perez.
Olathe VIVA Tacos & Tequila
Photo via VIVA Tacos & Tequila Facebook page.

VIVA Tacos & Tequila offers ‘a new take’ on Mexican fare

  • The restaurant’s menu features a range of tacos, from grilled chicken and chorizo to pork carnitas and mushroom tacos.
  • In addition to tacos, the restaurant offers smaller bites like empanadas and larger items like the “el gordo burrito” (a large burrito with chicken, chorizo, pineapple, rice and beans).
  • VIVA Tacos & Tequila also serves an extensive cocktail menu, including margaritas and mixed drinks.

This marks VIVA Tacos & Tequila’s second location

  • The original VIVA Tacos & Tequila operates at 5031 W. 135th St.
  • It has operated at its Leawood digs since 2022.
  • Perez said he hopes to see the restaurant expand into other Johnson County cities as well, aside from Leawood and Olathe.

Want more food and drink news? Mediterranean chain CAVA eyes prominent Merriam spot

Lucie Krisman
Lucie Krisman

Hi! I’m Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post.

My work reporting on local government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe: THANK YOU!If you aren’t a subscriber yet, please support our work by trying one today — your first month is just $1

Here’s a little about me and my background:

I’m a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

Previous article
Overland Park is overhauling its long-range development plan. Where do things stand?
Next article
Overland Park lands College Baseball Hall of Fame. And Patrick Mahomes helped.

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO