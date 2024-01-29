Kansas City’s Bloom Baking Co expands to Overland Park

A long-standing Kansas City bakery has expanded into Johnson County.

Bloom Baking Co. will officially celebrate its new Overland Park bakery with a grand opening on Thursday.

Bloom Baking Co. operates at 7500 College Blvd.

The bakery moved into a space on the ground floor of the 7500 building at the Lighton Plaza office complex.

It occupies Suite 135 of the building.

Bloom Baking Co. in Overland Park operates from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Bloom Baking Co. offers both sweet and savory treats

The bakery offers a range of scratch-made pastries, from brownies and lemon bars to scones and danishes.

In addition to desserts, Bloom Baking Co.’s menu features sandwiches like the turkey pesto and the Reuben — as well as salads, breakfast items and specialty items like Bierock pastries.

The bakery also serves coffee drinks (by Kansas City’s Mother Earth Coffee) and a full smoothie bar — a brand new feature for Bloom.

“We’re very local focused,” she said. “We go to the farmers market every day. A lot of our seasonal stuff is inspired by whatever’s in season with the farmers, whether it’s peaches and tomatoes or rhubarb.”

This marks the bakery’s first Johnson County location

The original Bloom Baking Co. opened in Kansas City’s River Market in 2010, and it still focuses primarily on sweets. (The other three Bloom locations operate as both a bakery and a café, meaning they also offer a lunch menu.)

The River Market location still operates there today, along with two café locations on the Missouri side of Kansas City.

While the Overland Park location most directly serves those who work in the Lighton Plaza complex, Darby said the bakery and café has already seen several visitors from outside the complex — along with an uptick in catering orders.

“It’s been fun to meet a new community,” she said. “It’s kind of a different feel out in Johnson County.”

Want more food and drink news? New Overland Park lounge aims to offer coffee and cocktails with conversation