Overland Park’s newest Bath & Body Works store has officially opened its doors.
The Ohio-based retailer opened its new southern Overland Park store last week.
Bath & Body Works operates at 7860 W. 161st St.
- The fragrance store moved into a new retail space at Overland Park’s Bluhawk shopping center.
- Bath & Body Works at Bluhawk operates from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Bath & Body Works sells fragrance goods and gifts
- Bath & Body Works is known for its various scented goods — from candles and air fresheners to hand sanitizers and soaps.
- Bath & Body Works fragrances range from classics like eucalyptus spearmint and mahogany teakwood to sweeter ones like strawberry pound cake and peach Bellini.
- The chain also carries a range of seasonal products, including a Valentine’s Day line.
- The Bluhawk location is also one of the company’s first local stores to carry the company’s new laundry and fabric care products.
This marks Johnson County’s fifth Bath & Body Works
- Overland Park already has one Bath & Body Works at the Oak Park Mall.
- The company also has locations at the Shawnee Station shopping center, the Town Center Plaza in Leawood, and the Olathe Pointe shopping center.
- Bath & Body Works is the latest in a growing number of new retail tenants at the southern Overland Park development — with Ulta, Sierra Trading Post and Rack Room Shoes also on their way to the center this year.
