Lucie Krisman
Local Business

Bath & Body Works opens in southern Overland Park

Bluhawk Bath & Body Works
Overland Park’s newest Bath & Body Works store has officially opened its doors.

The Ohio-based retailer opened its new southern Overland Park store last week.

Bath & Body Works operates at 7860 W. 161st St.

  • The fragrance store moved into a new retail space at Overland Park’s Bluhawk shopping center.
  • Bath & Body Works at Bluhawk operates from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Overland Park Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works sells fragrance goods and gifts

  • Bath & Body Works is known for its various scented goods — from candles and air fresheners to hand sanitizers and soaps.
  • Bath & Body Works fragrances range from classics like eucalyptus spearmint and mahogany teakwood to sweeter ones like strawberry pound cake and peach Bellini.
  • The chain also carries a range of seasonal products, including a Valentine’s Day line.
  • The Bluhawk location is also one of the company’s first local stores to carry the company’s new laundry and fabric care products.

This marks Johnson County’s fifth Bath & Body Works

  • Overland Park already has one Bath & Body Works at the Oak Park Mall.
  • The company also has locations at the Shawnee Station shopping center, the Town Center Plaza in Leawood, and the Olathe Pointe shopping center.
  • Bath & Body Works is the latest in a growing number of new retail tenants at the southern Overland Park development — with Ulta, Sierra Trading Post and Rack Room Shoes also on their way to the center this year.

Hi! I’m Lucie Krisman, and I cover local business for the Johnson County Post.

I’m a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

JoCo craft brewers say outdated state law stunts business growth

