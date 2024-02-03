No one was seriously injured in a rollover crash on Friday afternoon in Lenexa.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that an unsafe lane change caused a three-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 435 at the exits for Interstate 35 shortly after 3 p.m.

According to the Highway Patrol’s online crash log, a 2001 Ford Ranger changed lanes and cut across the gore area before crashing into two other vehicles.

The highway gore is the triangular-shaped area — usually painted — at the entrance and exit ramps with another highway or road.

Troopers say the Ranger pickup truck hit the back of a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck and then deflected into a 2020 Toyota Tacoma.

The Ranger stopped on its side with the driver trapped inside.

Lenexa firefighters responded and worked for about 10 minutes to extricate the driver from the Ranger safely.

Troopers closed one of the two exit lanes from westbound I-435 to both directions of I-35.

That driver, identified by the Highway Patrol as a 63-year-old woman from Edgerton, Kansas, was transported by Johnson County Med-Act ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Troopers say her injuries were minor. No one else was injured in the crash.

Due to the lane closure, traffic backed up to U.S. 69 Highway.

A tow truck removed the crashed Ranger, and all lanes reopened just after 4:15 p.m.