City set to cut final ties to now-defunct Mission Gateway deal

The city of Mission is poised to cut the final lingering ties it has to the latest and now-defunct development agreement for the long-troubled Mission Gateway project.

A city council committee on Wednesday is set to consider two ordinances that will terminate a tax increment financing project plan and a proposed Community Improvement District associated with the Mission Gateway plan agreement the council approved roughly a year ago.

The city council ultimately terminated that agreement last summer after New York-based developer Aryeh failed to pay roughly $450,000 in local property taxes.

The motions under consideration Wednesday, though not nearly as significant as the decision to end the development agreement itself, serve as a symbolic bookend to the city’s involvement with Aryeh’s latest plan to remake the former site of the Mission City Mall.

This week’s moves are essentially housekeeping

It is “appropriate to formally terminate” both the TIF project plan and the CID because there is no project moving forward and no redevelopment plan, according to city documents.

City Administrator Laura Smith told the Post that the city waited until now to terminate these items because city staff was busy working on other projects, including putting together the city’s annual budget.

Smith said the already-terminated redevelopment agreement is the document that outlines and controls how any incentive are provided to the developer.

“The termination of the TIF Project Plan and CID are more administrative and just keeps everything cleaned up,” Smith said.

Mission ended the redevelopment agreement in July

The city council has final approval

The finance and administration committee on Wednesday is considering approval of the two separate ordinances to end the TIF and CID agreements.

Still, Smith said the ordinances are expected to be approved by the committee and then taken to the city council’s Feb. 21 agenda for final adoption.

The finance and administration committee meets after the community development committee at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at city hall, 6090 Woodson St.

