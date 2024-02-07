A local eatery known for its Hawaiian- and California-inspired wraps and salads is expanding its Johnson County footprint further south.
Longboards Wraps & Bowls aims to open its new southern Overland Park location this summer, either in May or June, the company says.
Longboards will operate at 8150 W. 135th St.
- The restaurant will move into a space off 135th St, near First Watch and Robeks Juice Bar.
- T-Mobile previously occupied the space.
- Once it opens, co-owner John Bailey said the new Overland Park location will operate from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Longboards serves Pacific-influenced wraps and bowls
- The Longboards wrap menu ranges from “grilled style” Thai chicken and hot turkey wraps to larger “OG Style” wraps like the sushi wrap and the country boy wrap — which comes with pork, turkey, bacon, garlic potato salad, hard-boiled egg, mozzarella and honey mustard.
- In addition to wraps, the restaurant also serves up salads and rice bowls with vegetables and various protein options.
- The menu centers around a “Hang Loose” surf theme with Pacific influence, pulling from founder Gilbert Macapagal’s time in California.
This marks Longboards’ third Johnson County location
- The restaurant already has two more Johnson County locations, including a second Overland Park location further north and a Mission location on Johnson Drive.
- The 95th and Antioch location opened two years ago, and after that, Bailey said it started to seem like a good idea to head further south.
- The 135th Street location’s menu will match those of the other locations, he said, but it will have some design elements that are unique to this new location.
- ”Each time I go out there, it’s busy and there’s a lot of action, a lot of energy,” he said. “I spend a decent amount of time out there, and I think people are going to find that we’re unique compared to what they’ve got out there currently.”
