A local eatery known for its Hawaiian- and California-inspired wraps and salads is expanding its Johnson County footprint further south.

Longboards Wraps & Bowls aims to open its new southern Overland Park location this summer, either in May or June, the company says.

Longboards will operate at 8150 W. 135th St.

The restaurant will move into a space off 135th St, near First Watch and Robeks Juice Bar.

T-Mobile previously occupied the space.

Once it opens, co-owner John Bailey said the new Overland Park location will operate from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Longboards serves Pacific-influenced wraps and bowls

The Longboards wrap menu ranges from “grilled style” Thai chicken and hot turkey wraps to larger “OG Style” wraps like the sushi wrap and the country boy wrap — which comes with pork, turkey, bacon, garlic potato salad, hard-boiled egg, mozzarella and honey mustard.

In addition to wraps, the restaurant also serves up salads and rice bowls with vegetables and various protein options.

The menu centers around a “Hang Loose” surf theme with Pacific influence, pulling from founder Gilbert Macapagal’s time in California.

This marks Longboards’ third Johnson County location

The restaurant already has two more Johnson County locations, including a second Overland Park location further north and a Mission location on Johnson Drive.

The 95th and Antioch location opened two years ago, and after that, Bailey said it started to seem like a good idea to head further south.

The 135th Street location’s menu will match those of the other locations, he said, but it will have some design elements that are unique to this new location.

”Each time I go out there, it’s busy and there’s a lot of action, a lot of energy,” he said. “I spend a decent amount of time out there, and I think people are going to find that we’re unique compared to what they’ve got out there currently.”

