Investigators with the Overland Park Fire Department are seeking tips to help solve a fire last month that did heavy damage to an abandoned golf course clubhouse.

OPFD now suspects the fire may have been intentionally set and is offering up to a $2,000 reward for “anonymous arson tips” that lead to an arrest in the case, a post on the social media site X (formerly Twitter) says.

We’re looking for some help. pic.twitter.com/RajTO6P7dX — Overland Park Fire (@OverlandParkFD) February 1, 2024

OPFD spokesperson Jason Rhodes said all utilities had been disconnected from the abandoned building at 10500 Antioch Rd., when it caught fire last month, leading investigators to conclude that the fire was set either accidentally or intentionally.

“If the fire was started accidentally, it may not be arson,” Rhodes said in an emailed response to questions from the Post. “We are simply utilizing the Arson Tips Hotline (a new facet of the Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline) to try and gather additional information.”

Firefighters battled the blaze in sub-zero temperatures

Firefighters from three area departments responded to the call of a building fire on the morning of Monday, Jan. 15, which was Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

A National Weather Service station in Overland Park that morning showed that the temperature was -6°F with light winds.

The building on Antioch Road was the long-vacant former Brookridge Country Club clubhouse.

Firefighters from Overland Park, Lenexa and Olathe worked for about an hour to bring the fire under control.

Damage to the building was significant, but after a search, firefighters did not find anyone inside. No injuries were reported during the incident.

How you can offer tips

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers’ Arson Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Tips can be left anonymously.