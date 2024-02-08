It turns out Super Bowl LVIII isn’t just about who wins and loses. It’s also about the friends we made along the way.

At least, that’s the lesson some Johnson County students are learning in the lead-up to Sunday’s big game.

Students at Heatherstone Elementary School in Olathe spent Thursday morning rocking Chiefs gear and making friendship bracelets, that DIY adornment that’s become a staple of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

With Super Bowl LVIII Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, Heatherstone Principal Toni Cole connected with her counterparts at John Sutter Elementary School in Santa Clara, California (where the 49ers play their home games) to exchange Swift-inspired friendship bracelets.

Cole said Taylor Swift, who has become an avid Chiefs fan in recent months during her budding romance with tight end Travis Kelce, inspired the idea.

“She represents kindness,” Cole said.

Heatherstone students made one bracelet for themselves and one bracelet to send to a student in California.

Cole says they hope to send over 800 friendship bracelets to the Golden State ahead of Sunday’s contest.

Through this activity, she hopes that students will learn kindness and good sportsmanship.

“Encourage students to go beyond themselves. To be proud of themselves and who they are,” said Principal Cole.