Kylie Graham
JoCo students send Swiftie friendship bracelets to Bay Area in show of Super Bowl sportsmanship

First grader Joshua Weyant counts the total number of bracelets Mrs. Smith’s first-grade class made to send to John Sutter Elementary in Santa Clara, California. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
It turns out Super Bowl LVIII isn’t just about who wins and loses. It’s also about the friends we made along the way.

At least, that’s the lesson some Johnson County students are learning in the lead-up to Sunday’s big game.

Students at Heatherstone Elementary School in Olathe spent Thursday morning rocking Chiefs gear and making friendship bracelets, that DIY adornment that’s become a staple of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

With Super Bowl LVIII Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, Heatherstone Principal Toni Cole connected with her counterparts at John Sutter Elementary School in Santa Clara, California (where the 49ers play their home games) to exchange Swift-inspired friendship bracelets.

Cole said Taylor Swift, who has become an avid Chiefs fan in recent months during her budding romance with tight end Travis Kelce, inspired the idea.

“She represents kindness,” Cole said.

Heatherstone students made one bracelet for themselves and one bracelet to send to a student in California.

Cole says they hope to send over 800 friendship bracelets to the Golden State ahead of Sunday’s contest.

Through this activity, she hopes that students will learn kindness and good sportsmanship.

“Encourage students to go beyond themselves. To be proud of themselves and who they are,” said Principal Cole.

Bennett Ickaley poses for a picture with the bracelet he made to send to a student in California. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
First grader Adria Wickliff makes a friendship bracelet with her father Shane on Thursday Morning at Heatherstone Elementary. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
Matt (left), Benjamin and Kelsey Roselli work on friendship bracelets together on Thursday morning. Benjamin said he plans to watch the Superbowl this weekend and is having so much fun so far today at school. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
Matt (left), Benjamin and Kelsey Roselli work on friendship bracelets together on Thursday morning. Benjamin said he plans to watch the Super Bowl this weekend and had so much fun making the friendship bracelets at school. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
Maclin Duncan said she chose to use 49ers colors because they are sending the bracelets to students in California. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
Emmit Moeller worked on friendship bracelets with his parents Bryan and Ann on Thursday morning at Heatherstone Elementary. He said he “likes how the Chiefs play so good.” Photo credit Kylie Graham.
First graders in Mrs. Smith’s class at Heatherstone Elementary work on making friendship bracelets Thursday morning. Every student made two bracelets: one for themselves and one for a student at John Sutter Elementary School in Santa Clara, California. Photo credit Kylie Graham.

Kylie Graham
Kylie Graham is a Johnson County native and graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who does freelance photography around the Kansas City metro.

