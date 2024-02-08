After more than a decade of experience in visual merchandising, Kristie Pettibone is looking forward to putting together window displays of her own.

This spring, she’ll embark on a new career chapter by opening Wild Plains — a children’s boutique on its way to Leawood’s Ranch Mart North.

Pettibone hopes to open her shop by the beginning of April.

Wild Plains will operate at 9421 Mission Rd.

The boutique is moving into a space on the northern end of the Ranch Mart North shopping center, on the northeast corner of 95th Street and Mission Road where Leawood, Overland Park and Prairie Village all come together.

Foo’s Fabulous Café previously occupied the space.

It will neighbor O’ Neill’s Restaurant and Bar and beauty supply store CosmoProf.

Though regular hours have not yet been finalized, Pettibone said the shop will likely be open from Tuesdays through Sundays.

Wild Plains will focus on clothing for younger children

Wild Plains will carry attire from mostly European brands, for several ages.

The store’s attire will be mostly geared towards children from newborn to age 10, but Pettibone said Wild Plains will carry items for up to age 14.

The store’s name was a joint effort, with the “wild” part coming from Pettibone’s love of colorful patterns and prints and her husband coming up with the “plains” part.

It also happens to share the initials of her son, Waylon Pettibone.

As for the interior, the store will be split down the middle — “Half wild, half plains,” Pettibone said.

Clothes with prints and patterns will cover the “wild” side, with neutral colored attire on the “plains” side.

The front of the store will also feature a custom-built wooden Jeep for kids to play on.

This is Pettibone’s first retail venture of her own

Pettibone’s visual merchandising work started with designing window displays for the Halls department store in Kansas City before expanding to freelance window designs for local boutiques all over the metro.

As a mother of a three-year-old son, Pettibone said she saw a growing market for children’s attire in the area.

“I’m super excited,” she said. “I said if I was going to do this, I’m going all in.”

