One woman is in police custody, and another injured following a car chase through parts of northern Johnson County on Saturday evening.

Fairway Police Chief J.P. Thurlo told the Post that an officer located a stolen vehicle in the parking lot behind the Fairway Shops near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Belinder Road just after 6 p.m.

As the officer tried to contact the driver, Thurlo says the driver rammed the police vehicle, causing very minor damage. The officer was not injured.

“Then a pursuit ensued after that,” Thurlo said. “The pursuit went westbound on Shawnee Mission Parkway to [Interstate] 35, and then I-35 north to Lamar.”

A Kansas Highway Patrol crash log says that the stolen car, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, crashed head-on into a guard rail at the top of the exit ramp from northbound I-35 to Lamar Avenue just inside Kansas City, Kansas limits.

The log says the crash happened at 6:21 p.m.

Fairway Police Chief Thurlo said officers arrested the driver immediately after the crash.

Officers from Mission and Shawnee, as well as Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers, assisted with the arrest.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking logs show that Fairway Police arrested a 37-year-old woman from Raytown, Missouri.

She’s currently being held on a charge of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer with a motor vehicle.

According to the Highway Patrol’s log, the driver and passenger in the car were not wearing seat belts when the vehicle crashed.

Firefighters from Consolidated Fire District No. 2 of Johnson County and the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department responded to check for injuries following the crash.

The driver was not injured.

Troopers say the passenger, a 21-year-old woman from Kansas City, Missouri, was transported to an area hospital with a “suspected serious injury.”

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Chief Thurlo confirms that no officers were injured.